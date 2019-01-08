Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Limo crash kills 20 people in upstate New York

Authorities are trying to figure out what caused a catastrophic wreck in upstate New York that killed 20 peo...

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 3:02 PM
Updated: Oct. 7, 2018 3:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities are trying to figure out what caused a catastrophic wreck in upstate New York that killed 20 people.

The two-car crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in Schoharie, town supervisor Alan Tavenner said. One of the vehicles involved was a limo, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Deaths and fatalities

Society

Traffic accidents

The NTSB tweeted Sunday that it is sending a team to investigate.

The crash happened outside an Apple Barrel Country Store & Cafe. Nearby resident Bridey Finnagen said the crash was loud enough to hear from down the road.

"I heard a loud bang. I came out my front door to see what was going on," Finnagen told CNN affiliate WTEN.

"I saw a lot of people here at the Apple Barrel out in the parking lot. Then I heard screaming. Then I saw this large van, a very unusual looking vehicle, out here in Schoharie in the bushes and really wrecked, hit a tree."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised the first responders who "worked through the night to help."

"State police are working with federal and local authorities to investigate the crash, and I have directed State agencies to provide every resource necessary to aid in this investigation and determine what led to this tragedy," Cuomo said in a statement.

"I join all New Yorkers in mourning these deaths and share in the unspeakable sorrow experienced by their families and loved ones during this extremely difficult time."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

On-campus recycling sees an uptick

Image

Hospitals talk new billing rules

Image

A new hotel coming with the new convention center

Image

Will there be a voting location at ISU?

Image

Vigo County Leaders talk about the new jail location

Image

The Edgar County addiction program

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

9th Annual Soup Bowl Benefit, Feb 2nd at Maryland Community Church

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Fulton County family fights for school bus stop safety at Statehouse in honor of siblings killed

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community