Authorities are trying to figure out what caused a catastrophic wreck in upstate New York that killed 20 people.
The two-car crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in Schoharie, town supervisor Alan Tavenner said. One of the vehicles involved was a limo, the National Transportation Safety Board said.
Accidental fatalities
Accidents
Accidents, disasters and safety
Deaths and fatalities
Society
Traffic accidents
The NTSB tweeted Sunday that it is sending a team to investigate.
The crash happened outside an Apple Barrel Country Store & Cafe. Nearby resident Bridey Finnagen said the crash was loud enough to hear from down the road.
"I heard a loud bang. I came out my front door to see what was going on," Finnagen told CNN affiliate WTEN.
"I saw a lot of people here at the Apple Barrel out in the parking lot. Then I heard screaming. Then I saw this large van, a very unusual looking vehicle, out here in Schoharie in the bushes and really wrecked, hit a tree."
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised the first responders who "worked through the night to help."
"State police are working with federal and local authorities to investigate the crash, and I have directed State agencies to provide every resource necessary to aid in this investigation and determine what led to this tragedy," Cuomo said in a statement.
"I join all New Yorkers in mourning these deaths and share in the unspeakable sorrow experienced by their families and loved ones during this extremely difficult time."
Related Content
- Limo crash kills 20 people in upstate New York
- What the NTSB will investigate in the upstate New York limo crash that killed 20 people
- Questions remain after limo crash kills 20
- The limo that crashed and killed 20 people failed inspection. And the driver wasn't properly licensed.
- Newlyweds were among deceased in limo crash
- Limo crash witness heard loud bang, screaming
- Two arrested in 'horrific' quadruple upstate New York murders
- Police have identified all the victims of the New York limo crash
- Limo company owner's son pleads not guilty to charge in connection with deadly New York crash
- 5 things to know for October 9: Hurricane Michael, Kavanaugh, New York limo crash, Saudi journalist, climate change