Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Enable and Frankie Dettori double up

Enable and jockey Frankie Dettori marked the return of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to Longchamps by winnin...

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 11:06 PM
Updated: Oct. 7, 2018 11:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Enable and jockey Frankie Dettori marked the return of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe to Longchamps by winning Europe's most prestigious horse race for a second straight year.

The John Gosden-trained filly is only the eighth horse to achieve the double with Dettori winning it for a sixth time.

Equestrian events

Equestrian sports

Horse racing

Prix l'Arc de Triomphe

Sports and recreation

Sports events

But the odds-on favorite was given an almighty scare by another filly, Sea of Class under James Doyle, who came with a dramatic late run and was a stride away from causing an upset.

Cloth of Stars finished a creditable third.

Irish and Yorkshire Oaks winner Sea of Class was last entering the straight but weaved through the field to almost catch Enable, who was well-placed throughout and timed her run to perfection under the wily Dettori.

Sea of Class trainer William Haggas was proud of her efforts: "She got beaten by a champion, Enable is a great horse."

Enable was a lauded winner of last year's Arc, but missed most of this year's campaign through injury before an impressive return at Kempton left her as the pre-race pick by most experts.

"She wasn't at her best today," admitted Gosden. "It's entirely down the filly and her guts and she was given a lovely ride by Frankie."

Gosden, who has won the Arc three times, also hinted Enable may stay in training as a five-year-old in an attempt to win the monument for an historic third time.

Dettori said it had not been easy: "I was riding in the Arc for the 30th time and I was more nervous than ever.

"I waited as long as I could and at the 300 pole she showed her trademark turn of foot."

The Arc, run over a mile and a half (2,400m), was back at the famous racecourse in Paris after the last two runnings at Chantilly while it was being redeveloped.

It is the third richest on the calendar after the Pegasus World Cup and the Dubai World Cup, but over the years has attracted the cream of the crop from thoroughbred racing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero