NFL settles lawsuit with family of legendary linebacker Junior Seau

The children of Junior Seau, the superstar NFL linebacker who killed himself in 2012, have settled a lawsuit...

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 8:53 AM
Updated: Oct. 7, 2018 8:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The children of Junior Seau, the superstar NFL linebacker who killed himself in 2012, have settled a lawsuit with the NFL, according to a statement on the website for the family's attorneys

Seau was 43 when he killed himself and was posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disease that can result from repeated head trauma.

His case was among those that increased scrutiny of NFL policies regarding concussions and player safety.

His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the league in March 2013.

Attorney Steve Strauss represented Seau's four children and the Seau trust.

"Throughout this process, they have demonstrated the same spirit and commitment that their father, Junior, modeled during his incredible life and NFL career," Strauss said. "We know he would have been proud of them."

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

CNN has reached out to the NFL for comment.

Court records from the Eastern District of Pennsylvania show the family's lawsuit was dropped Friday.

Seau's family had opted out of a class-action lawsuit against the league that involves more than 20,000 retired players. The NFL has paid out more than $330 million so far.

A player who was once nicknamed the "Tasmanian Devil" for the intensity of his playing style, Seau was known for his willingness to keep playing despite pain and injuries. His friend and former NFL player Donald McPherson said players such as Seau operated under the mentality, "Ignore pain, leave it on the field and never back down."

Seau was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. He was an 10-time All-Pro and was the NFL defensive player of the year in 1992. He played 20 seasons with the San Diego Chargers, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots before he retired in 2009.

Seau shot himself in the chest in May 2012.

