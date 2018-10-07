Clear

'Buffy the Vampire' stars support reboot

Fans may be divided, but two of the stars of "Buffy the Vampire" are in support of a reboot.David Bor...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 8:17 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 8:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fans may be divided, but two of the stars of "Buffy the Vampire" are in support of a reboot.

David Boreanaz, who played Angel on the series and a later spinoff, reportedly chastised a room of "Buffy" fans Thursday at a New York Comic-Con panel when some started booing mention of the reboot.

"Come on, guys, it's a good thing," he reportedly said. "Let's just embrace (it). I'm very happy for them. They want to embrace a new generation, something new."

Boreanaz said he understands that fans want a revival of the original Joss Whedon-created series that ran from 1997 to 2003.

"You want to see us back in these roles," Boreanaz said. "It's great, it's cool, (but) things move on, stories evolve, times change. I think it's a great opportunity for a reboot like this to show where we are with society now, what you can do with technology."

In July it was announced the series would be rebooted with an African-American actress in the lead.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot to feature African-American lead

On Thursday Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy in the original series, told People, "I'm with David."

"At the end of the day, it's all about great storytelling," Gellar said. "If a story lives on, then I think it should be told in any incarnation it can be told in."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero