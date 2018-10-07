Clear

Man convicted for shoving ex-Eurotunnel boss onto train tracks

The man who sent a former Eurotunnel boss sprawling across the train tracks of...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 6:33 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 6:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The man who sent a former Eurotunnel boss sprawling across the train tracks of the London Underground has been found guilty of attempted murder.

CCTV footage of the incident in April showed 46-year-old Paul Crossley pushing Robert Malpas, 91, from behind with both hands.

Companies

Eurotunnel

Crossley had also pushed a second person, Tobias French, who managed to keep his balance.

"There was a train coming in my direction at the time and if I had been pushed in front of it, I'm certain I would have been killed," French told the court, according to a report by the UK Press Association.

But Crossley, who was homeless, told the court that he did not intend to kill both victims, whom he chose at random, and denied the two charges of attempted murder.

Flying onto the rails

The nonagenarian was shown in the CCTV footage walking along the platform of London's Marble Arch station before Crossley, wearing a hood and cap, shoved him.

Malpas, told the London court that he felt himself "flying" onto the tracks.

"I may have been concussed but only for a very short time. I banged my head on the rails" Malpas told the court, according to PA.

He was saved by teacher Riyad El Hussani, who suffered burns on his hand when he touched an electrified rail as he rescued Malpas a minute before the next train was due to arrive.

The attack left Malpas with a gash on his head that required 12 stitches and a fractured pelvis.

Crossley, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia as a teenager, told police officers after the attack that he "didn't get much sleep last night."

In court, he explained that he had taken crack cocaine the day before and was feeling paranoid. He said he was having a panic attack when he pushed Malpas, and what he meant to do was "push him on the floor," PA reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero