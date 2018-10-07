Clear

India's currency crashes to another record low

India's currency resumed its headlong plunge on Friday, stoking concerns that the world's fastest-growing ma...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 1:31 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 1:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

India's currency resumed its headlong plunge on Friday, stoking concerns that the world's fastest-growing major economy could be heading for a slowdown.

The rupee crossed 74 rupees to the US dollar for the first time ever, after the country's central bank surprised markets by holding off on raising interest rates. The currency recovered slightly later in the day.

Asia

Banking, finance and investments

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Commodity markets

Continents and regions

Currencies

Economic conditions

Economic indicators

Economic policy

Economy and economic indicators

Energy and resources

Energy and utilities

Energy commodities

Energy economic indicators

Financial markets and investing

Government organizations - US

India

Inflation

Interest rates

Monetary policy

Money, banknotes and coins

Oil and gas industry

Oil prices

South Asia

The Fed

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

North America

The Americas

United States

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided against hiking rates for the third time this year despite expectations that it would act to tame inflation caused by rising oil prices and the crashing currency, which makes imports more expensive.

The Indian rupee has fallen around 15% against the surging dollar this year, making it one of the world's worst performing currencies.

The Indian government has tried in vain to stop the slide. It recently made it easier for foreign investors to buy rupee bonds issued by Indian companies and raised tariffs on imported goods like washing machines and diamonds, measures designed to reduce the flow of money out of the country.

India's stock market has suffered along with the rupee. The country's benchmark index, the Sensex, has dropped more than 8% in the past month.

India's economic growth has accelerated this year, hitting 8.2% in the most recent quarter. But as one of the world's biggest energy importers, it is feeling the pain of rising oil prices.

India is also one of several emerging markets that have been hit hard by the strengthening US economy, which has pushed up the dollar. Bond yields in the United States rose to their highest levels in years on Thursday, in anticipation of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

"A large number of international factors ... have had a significant impact in markets across the world, and we've also been impacted because of that," India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Thursday, while announcing a cut in taxes on fuel.

Analysts say more rate hikes — and more problems for the Indian economy — are likely.

"India delivered punchy growth in the second quarter, but things may slow from here," economists at HSBC wrote in a note. "Rising oil prices are a particular headache ... and rates may need to rise further."

Although it held off on a hike this time around, the RBI adopted a stance of "calibrated tightening."

"This suggests that the hiking cycle is not over just yet," Shilan Shah, India economist at Capital Economics, said in a note Friday. "It would appear that the [central bank] felt it prudent to wait to assess the impact of the first two hikes before moving again."

In addition to the existing headwinds to its economy, India could soon face sanctions from the United States over a defense deal it signed with Russia on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the $5 billion missile deal in New Delhi, making India vulnerable to economic retaliation from Washington. The Trump administration imposed sanctions on China last month for a similar defense pact.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero