Clear

Terrence Carraway, officer killed in South Carolina, was a 'gentle giant'

Florence, South Carolina, police Sgt. Terrence Carraway had just said goodbye to Chief Allen Heidler and was...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 2:38 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 2:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Florence, South Carolina, police Sgt. Terrence Carraway had just said goodbye to Chief Allen Heidler and was heading home for the day when he received a call for urgent backup.

Carraway sprang into action and responded to a call from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement officers were taking fire from a man inside a house just outside the eastern South Carolina city.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Hurricane Florence

Hurricanes

Law enforcement

Natural disasters

North America

Police deaths and injuries

Policing and police forces

Severe weather

South Carolina

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

Weather

Europe

Florence

Italy

Southern Europe

That would be the last time Heidler saw Carraway alive.

"He was my friend, my brother," Heidler said. "And on the 28th of this month, he would have been with this department for 31 years."

Heidler spoke fondly and sorrowfully of Carraway a day after the sergeant was shot and killed during a two-hour standoff that began Wednesday afternoon when deputies tried to execute a search warrant. Six other law enforcement officers and a 20-year-old who was in the home also were shot.

A suspect was arrested Wednesday evening, officials said. He is Fred Hopkins, 74, a source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN on condition of anonymity.

Heidler said Carraway was a line supervisor with the Florence Police Department and helped start a camp for disadvantaged children in the area called Camp FEVER.

"He was a giant of a man, the proverbial gentle giant, and I loved him," Heidler said.

"Terrence was the epitome of a community police officer. This was his life, and this is what he wanted to do."

Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela praised "his determination, humility, humor and courage, but most of all, his temperament and his ability to bring order and peacefulness to the toughest of situations."

"Terrence certainly demonstrated yesterday the model for every one of us as we deal with the worst of situations," Wukela said Thursday.

A video linked from the city's website shows the mayor giving Carraway his recognition for 30 years of service. CNN affiliate WHNS shared the footage on its Facebook page.

When the mayor realizes they aren't facing the camera, he has Carraway turn, prompting the sergeant to strike a funny pose.

After the laughter dies down. Wukela cites Carraway's service as a patrol officer, a special desk agent, school resource officer, criminal investigator and "sometime dance instructor."

Carraway was a member of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in nearby Darlington. Pastor Cecil Bromell said Carraway sang in the choir.

Besides his police badge, Carraway "had another badge. It was a badge of love," the pastor said. "And every time you were in his presence, you could feel that love."

Carraway was survived by a wife and son, Bromell said.

An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, CNN affiliate WBTW reported.

Flags throughout South Carolina were lowered to half-staff to honor the officers shot in Florence, according to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster said, "Please, take this opportunity to reflect on what their sacrifice means to you."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero