FBI interviews: Who spoke in the Kavanaugh investigation

With the FBI's supplemental review of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh completed, senators began filing in Thursday to learn of the agency's findings.

The confidential report is the product of a week-long investigation that included nine "comprehensive interviews" and outreach to 10 people, CNN has learned.

Brett Kavanaugh Christine Blasey Ford Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Deborah Ramirez Federal Bureau of Investigation Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Government organizations - US Investigations Law and legal system Mark Judge Misc people Political Figures - US Politics Sex crimes Sexual assault Sexual misconduct Society US Congress US Department of Justice US federal departments and agencies US federal government US Senate Julie Swetnick

The identities of all interviewees have not been released as of this publication, although CNN has previously confirmed some people who spoke with the FBI and others who the agency did not approach.

Kavanaugh has denied all accusations against him.

Here are some of the people who the FBI interviewed:

Deborah Ramirez

Deborah Ramirez told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during his freshman year at Yale. Her attorney said Ramirez spoke with the FBI and provided investigators with a list of corroborating witnesses.

Her attorneys issued a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday expressing displeasure that the FBI had concluded its investigation without speaking to witnesses Ramirez had suggested, although it is possible the FBI talked to individuals who could have been in the room when the alleged incident occurred.

Mark Judge

The FBI interviewed Mark Judge, a friend of Kavanaugh's from his high school days who Christine Blasey Ford said witnessed Kavanaugh's alleged assault on her. Judge said previously that he had no memory of the incident. Julie Swetnick, a woman who came forward with extensive allegations against Kavanaugh, said in a statement to the Senate that Judge and Kavanaugh were present at a party where she was gang raped. Judge said through his lawyer that he "vehemently denies" Swetnick's allegations.

Judge's attorney Barbara Van Gelder confirmed on Tuesday that the FBI had completed its interview of Judge.

Leland Keyser

Ford said Leland Keyser was at the gathering when Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. Keyser said in a letter from her lawyer that she did not refute Ford, but did not remember the alleged incident.

The letter said Keyser would "cooperate fully" with an FBI investigation. CNN previously reported that the FBI spoke with Keyser.

Patrick Smyth

Ford said Smyth was also at the gathering, but not in the room, when she was assaulted.

Smyth, in a letter via his attorney to the Senate Judiciary Committee, denied having any "knowledge of the party in question" or "any knowledge of the allegations of improper conduct she has leveled against Brett Kavanaugh."

Smyth's lawyer Eric Bruce said the FBI interviewed Smyth, and that Smyth "truthfully answered every question the FBI asked him and, consistent with the information he previously provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee, he indicated that he has no knowledge of the small party or gathering described by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford nor does he have any knowledge of the allegations of improper conduct she has leveled against Brett Kavanaugh."

Chris Garrett

In addition to his testimony before the Senate, Kavanaugh provided the committee with calendars he kept around the time of the incident Ford alleges. CNN reported this week that the FBI review was conducting interviews with a focus on other high school friends of Kavanaugh who he listed on his calendar as attending a July 1, 1982 get together.

Chris Garrett was listed as an attendee at the 1982 party on the calendar, and a lawyer for Garrett told CNN that he spoken with the FBI.

Ford told the Judiciary Committee that she "went out with" Garrett, a friend of Kavanaugh's who was nicknamed Squi.

Tim Gaudette

Kavanaugh's calendar also listed Gaudette as an attendee at the 1982 party, and a lawyer for Gaudette said he too spoke with the FBI.

Gaudette and Garrett were both classmates of Kavanaugh's at Georgetown Prep. A calendar entry for July 1, 1982, said, "Go to Timmy's for Skis w/ Judge, Tom, PJ, Bernie, Squi." During last week's hearing, Kavanaugh was questioned about the entry and named those mentioned as Tim Gaudette, Mark Judge, Tom Kaine, P.J. Smyth, Bernie McCarthy and Chris Garrett.

Others

CNN reported on Wednesday that others expressed interest in sharing information about Kavanaugh, and that some had either not been contacted by the FBI or had issues hearing back from investigators.

There is no indication that the FBI interviewed Swetnick, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually inappropriate behavior and said he was present at a party with Judge where she was gang raped, or those connected to Swetnick.

Additionally, congressional sources and people briefed on the documents told CNN that the FBI report received by the Senate included information that the FBI received through its tip line. One source said the report was over 1,000 pages.

Brett Kavanaugh

Kavanaugh did not speak with the FBI in the course of this supplemental review. He testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week and refuted allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, in addition to disputing accounts of his drinking.

Kavanaugh was not on the initial list the White House provided for the FBI to interview, and sources told CNN on Wednesday that he still was not.

Christine Blasey Ford

Ford, a California professor, came forward publicly in September to say Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during their high school years. She requested an interview with the FBI throughout the process, but her attorneys said she was never interviewed.

Ford spoke at length last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegations.

As with Kavanaugh, Ford was not on the initial White House list, and sources told CNN on Wednesday that she was still not added to the list for the FBI. Her attorneys sent a letter to Wray as well on Thursday slamming the FBI review.