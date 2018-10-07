Clear

Researchers create 'memory-boosting' font

Australian researchers say their new font, called Sans Forgetica, could be the tool to help people retain in...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 3:46 PM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 3:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Australian researchers say their new font, called Sans Forgetica, could be the tool to help people retain information.

The typeface, which slants to the side and has gaps in the middle, is not easy on the eyes. But according to the team at RMIT University in Australia who conceived Sans Forgetica, it has the perfect combination of "obstruction" needed to recall information.

The multidisciplinary team of typographic design specialists and psychologists said they designed Sans Forgetica using the learning principle called "desirable difficulty."

The principle means that when obstruction is added to the learning process, people are required to make a little more effort and end up having better memory retention.

The memory sweet spot

With normal fonts "readers often glance over them and no memory trace is created," RMIT senior lecturer Janneke Blijlevens said in a statement.

Conversely, if a font is too difficult, memory is not retained. "Sans Forgetica lies at a sweet spot where just enough obstruction has been added to create that memory retention," she said.

To get to that sweet spot, the researchers tested various fonts with roughly 400 Australian university students in a laboratory and an online experiment "where fonts with a range of obstructions were tested to determine which led to the best memory retention," RMIT said.

"Sans Forgetica broke just enough design principles without becoming too illegible and aided memory retention," RMIT said.

The font can be downloaded as a extension to Google's Chrome web browser or as a font from a website created for it by the RMIT.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero