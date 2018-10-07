Clear

The actress Michelle Williams on being confused with Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child

Say her name, say her name.The actress Michelle Williams and the singer Michelle Williams look nothin...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 3:46 PM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 3:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Say her name, say her name.

The actress Michelle Williams and the singer Michelle Williams look nothing alike, but that doesn't stop them from being mistaken for one another.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Celebrity and pop culture

Michelle Williams

It's been happening for years, and in 2016 Williams the chanteuse congratulated Williams the thespian after the former kept getting tagged on Twitter about the latter's Screen Actors Guild nomination for her role in "Manchester by the Sea."

"I'm the 'other' Michelle Williams but congrats to Michelle Williams!" the Destiny's Child member tweeted.

The actress recently spoke to HuffPost about Google surfacing her picture in a search for Destiny's Child members -- a fact a fan recently tweeted about.

"It gets me one step closer to Beyoncé, so I'm pretty good with it," she said. "Now I'll have an ice breaker if I ever get to meet Beyoncé. I'll talk to her about the old days of Destiny's Child. So thank you because I'll obviously be tongue-tied if and when that ever happens, and now I'll know exactly what to say."

The "Venom" star also shared a story she's told before about being mistaken at a concert.

"My daughter is an enormous Stevie Wonder fan, and we went to a Stevie Wonder concert, and when I was in line to pick up our tickets, the guy said, 'No, you're not,' and I said, 'I am. I'm Michelle Williams,' and he said, 'No, you're not.' And I said, 'I really am,' " Williams said. "I showed him my ID, and he said, 'Oh, that Michelle Williams. I just assumed that it was gonna be. ... Oh cool. What?' "

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero