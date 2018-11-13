Clear

Science confirms what the heart already knows: Hugs really do make you feel better

Feeling down in the dumps? Stressed? A little off-kilter because of some disagreement?Hug it out! A n...

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 1:19 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 1:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Feeling down in the dumps? Stressed? A little off-kilter because of some disagreement?

Hug it out! A new study suggests that just reaching out and touching someone -- consensually, of course -- can reduce bad feelings associated with the typical ups and downs of our social interactions.

Science

The study from the Department of Psychology at Carnegie Mellon University, published this week in PLOS ONE, looked at the social interactions of more than 400 people over two weeks. A summary of their daily activities, moods and physical interactions revealed a causal link between emotional states, conflicts and the number of hugs a person gave or received.

"Results indicated that there was an interaction between hug receipt and conflict exposure such that receiving a hug was associated with a smaller conflict-related decrease in positive affect and a smaller conflict-related increase in negative affect when assessed concurrently," the study reads.

In plainer English, hugging helped people feel less poorly after some kind of conflict or negative event during their day.

This effect was seen across all genders and ages in the study, although women reported more hugs than men.

"Our results are consistent with the conclusion that both men and women may benefit equally from being hugged on days when conflict occurs," the study reads.

Interestingly, it did not seem to matter if the huggers were in a romantic relationship at the time of said hug -- the mood-related benefits still stood.

The study was authored by Michael Murphy, a postdoctoral research associate at the Department of Psychology at Carnegie Mellon. In the study, he says the research could be improved upon by pinpointing exactly what kind of social relationships were involved in a hug -- a stranger or someone you were arguing with, for example, as opposed to a lover or an all-healing embrace from Mom.

"The lack of specificity regarding from whom individuals received hugs also restricted our ability to identify whether hugs from specific types of social partners were more effective than those from others," Murphy wrote.

Either way, there doesn't seem to be a downside to consensual hugging.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Sunshine returns, but it stays cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

No Shave November and Men's Health

Image

Rain...and then snow? Kevin has the forecast

Image

Ernie Pyle USO Show, Helt Township Fire Dept. Dana, IN

Image

California bar shooting brings up mental health concerns

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Becoming sunny. Windy and cold. High: 33°

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Image

A windy and cold Monday night

Image

Barnes and Key

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming