Clear

Graham slams Trump's mocking of Kavanaugh accuser: 'I would tell him to knock it off'

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said at an event Wednesday he didn't like ...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 11:21 AM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 11:21 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said at an event Wednesday he didn't like President Donald Trump's mockery of Christine Blasey Ford at a rally Tuesday night, adding that the South Carolina Republican "would tell him to knock it off."

"Sometimes people are accused of something they didn't do," Graham said Wednesday at the "Atlantic Festival," in Washington. "So President Trump went through a factual rendition, that I didn't particularly like, and I would tell him to knock it off. You're not helping. But it can be worse, you can actually kill somebody's cat, and puncture their tires to get them to shut up."

Brett Kavanaugh

Christine Blasey Ford

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Donald Trump

Lindsey Graham

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Society

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

Graham, an ardent supporter of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, has been one of the Senate Judiciary Committee's fiercest proclaimers of his innocent against Ford's sexual assault allegations.

The Atlantic's Jeffery Goldberg asked Graham about Trump's remarks, calling them "a personal, degrading attack on someone who is a private citizen." Defending the President, Graham retorted "You know, here's what's personally degrading: 'this is what you get when you go through a trailer park with a $100 bill.'"

The Senate Judiciary member quoted a remark by James Carville, a strategist for President Bill Clinton. Carville said "if you drag a $100 dollar bill through a trailer park, you'll never know what you'll find," after Paula Jones accused Clinton of sexually harassing her in 1991.

Still, the audience responded with audible groans, and a loud cry of "no!"

Tuesday night at a campaign rally, Trump mocked parts Ford's testimony in front of thousands of his laughing supporters and disparaged her for remembering that she had one beer at the high school party where she says Kavanaugh assaulted her but not how she got to the party and home. Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied all allegations.

"I don't like what the President said last night, I'm the first person to say I want to hear from Dr. Ford, I thought she was handled respectfully," Graham said. "I thought Kavanaugh was treated like crap."

Graham's defense of Kavanaugh elicited a chorus of boos from the crowd, to which he replied, "Yeah, well, boo yourself."

This follows angry comments from the South Carolina Republican at last week's hearing, where he accused Democrats of intentionally destroying Kavanaugh's life to hold the Supreme Court seat open.

"Boy, you guys want power," he said at the time. "God, I hope you never get it."

Graham continued to defend his friend Wednesday.

"I really believe Kavanaugh is not a gang rapist, a sexual predator, or a stumbling bumbling drunk," he said, adding, "I believe it because I've known him for 20 years."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero