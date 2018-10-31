Clear

Stars set to celebrate Mac Miller's life at tribute concert tonight

A group of high-profile stars are coming together to pay tribute to the late Mac Miller.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 2:15 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 2:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A group of high-profile stars are coming together to pay tribute to the late Mac Miller.

"Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life" will be held Halloween night at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and will feature performances from big names such as John Mayer, SZA, Chance the Rapper, Anderson.Paak, Miguel, Travis Scott and Ty Dolla $ign.

Miller, who was born Malcolm McCormick, died September 7 at age 26.

The concert will benefit and honor the launch of the Mac Miller Circles Fund, which will be managed by his estate, along with his family, a board of advisers and 4 Strikes management. It will be live streamed for fans on Miller's Facebook page.

The rapper's former girlfriend, singer Ariana Grande, has not been announced to perform.

Miller's mother, Karen Meyers, has shared the event's artwork on her Instagram account.

"Thank you to all the artists, friends and partners for helping to bring this all to fruition .. in honor of wonderful Malcolm .. who is in all of our hearts," she wrote in the caption.

She also released a statement saying the high-profile support the concert has received is "a testament to Malcolm's incredible life."

"His Father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision," Meyers said.

"He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the (Mac Miller Circles Fund) will continue to do just that."

