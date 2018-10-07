Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo accused of rape

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Portugal's squad for upcoming friendlies against Poland and Scotland.

Portugal faces Poland on October 11 and Scotland three days later, but will be without its most-capped player, who has been accused of raping Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

Ronaldo released a statement on Wednesday denying the charges, which allege that the Juventus star raped Mayorga while she repeatedly screamed no, according to a lawsuit filed in Clark County, Nevada, last week.

"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me," Ronaldo wrote on Twitter. "Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in."

Las Vegas police have re-opened the complaint made by Mayorga, who is said to be suffering "psychological" damage from the incident.

Visit cnn.com/football for more news and videos

Meanwhile Portuguese Football Federation president Fernando Gomes has given his "total solidarity" towards Ronaldo as "his good name and reputation are being questioned."

"I believe in the words issue yesterday, not only because I defend the presumption of innocent as a basic principle of a state of law, but also because I have known Ronaldo for many years and I am a witness to his good character," said Gomes in a statement.

Ronaldo is next due to play for his club Juventus against Udinese on Saturday. He missed Tuesday's Champions League victory over Young Boys following his red card against Valencia.