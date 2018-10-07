Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Haunting virtual floods submerge cities around the world

Daan Roosegaarde's "Waterlicht" sees cities submerged in undulating blue waves of light to raise public awareness about rising sea levels.

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 11:07 PM
Updated: Oct. 7, 2018 11:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dutch designer Daan Roosegaarde has long explored sustainability issues through eye-catching installations that fuse science, art and design. From smog-eating towers and energy-generating kites to light-emitting bicycle paths, they have all captivated while also suggesting new possibilities for a more environmentally sound future. But "Waterlicht" may be his most breathtaking project to date.

The project, which first launched in 2015, sees city centers submerged in a virtual flood of undulating blue waves to raise public awareness about rising sea levels.

The effect is achieved using high-density LED lights, sophisticated software, reflective lenses and steam machines. When the light hits the steam, it creates the illusion of waves.

So far, Roosegaarde's studio has brought his eerie "dreamscape" to 10 cities, including London, New York, Paris and Amsterdam, and he's set to take on Toronto and Rotterdam before the year's end.

Roosegaarde believes the projects have the potential not only to educate, but to connect visitors with one another. He recalls that, when 60,000 visitors came to experience "Waterlicht" in Amsterdam, "some were a bit scared because they'd experienced floods. Others were more mesmerized (by) a virtual reality, an augmented reality."

"But at the same time, it's real, you can touch it, feel it, experience it together," he adds. "Technology jumping out of the computer screen and creating these collective experiences: That, I think, is the true power of tech."

Watch the video above to find out more about Daan Roosegaarde's "Waterlicht" project, and how technology informs his practice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero