Clear

Google commemorates the 80th anniversary of 'The Wizard of Oz' with a head-spinning surprise

Article Image

Dorothy's stolen ruby red slippers from the "Wizard of Oz" have been recovered by FBI after 13 years. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Kendall Trammell, CNN

If you open up a Google window and search "The Wizard of Oz," the results page may seem pretty average.

That is until you click on the ruby slippers, appearing next to the movie's name.

Voila! You've been whirl-winded back in time to a search results page far, far away that appears in black and white.

Oh my! This is terrifying! Take me back to the present where there's color on my screen!

Fear not. Just hit that little twisting tornado, and that will send you back to where you came from.

Why is Google playing games with our search page? August 25 is the 80th anniversary of the classic musical fantasy.

Judy Garland starred as Dorothy Gale, the girl from Kansas who had dreams of going "somewhere over the rainbow." She and her dog Toto made an enemy -- the Wicked Witch of the West -- after her dreams came true and sent her to a magical world through a tornado.

But she also got to snag a pair of sparkly ruby slippers (which, by the way, they were stolen in real life but found 13 years later).

"The Wizard of Oz" was the winner of Academy Awards for the classic song, "Over The Rainbow" and for best score.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
A nice weekend shaping up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 78°

Image

In The Zone August 24th

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

First Terre Haute Beer Festival set for September 21

Image

Former Clark County Police Officer killed in the line of duty in western Illinois

Image

Job Fair at the Vigo County Public Library

Image

A 92-year-old woman said she wanted to ride the train at Deming Park again, on Friday...she got her

Image

Irritated skin, burning eyes, and nose, coughing, and shortness of breath...health officials talks d

Image

Robert Baldwin sentenced

Image

Officials say they will no longer need to use the Red Flag Law after shots were fired toward Sulliva

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'