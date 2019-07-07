Clear

Stevie Wonder announces he'll be having kidney surgery in September

Article Image

Stevie Wonder invokes sentiments from Black Lives Matter while paying tribute to his friend, Aretha Franklin.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 10:00 AM
Updated: Jul 7, 2019 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

Stevie Wonder will be taking a break from music.

The legendary singer-songwriter announced during a concert in London on Saturday that he will be undergoing kidney surgery.

"So what's gonna happen is this, I'm going to have surgery, I'm going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year. I'm all good, I'm all good, I'm all good. I have a donor, it's all good," Wonder said. "I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love. You ain't gotta hear no rumors about nothing, I told you what's up. I'm good. All right?"

The Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that Wonder had been battling "a serious but manageable health issue" and has been touring overseas with a medical team.

Wonder learned to play piano, drums and harmonica by age 9 and signed to Motown in 1961.

Since then, he has won 25 Grammy Awards, an honorary award and has been nominated 74 times.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Chances of rain his weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Man arrested after crawling through doggy door

Image

Safety tips for the Vigo County Fair

Image

Vigo County Fair Underway: Horse and Pony Show

Image

Family Fishing Rodeo

Image

Rocker remembers Eva Kor

Image

Community honors teens killed in crash, plans for fundraiser

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Local Leaders Concerned about Teen Driving Safety

Image

The citizenship test is harder then you might think and students have to take it now

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way