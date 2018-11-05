Clear

MLB All-Star Game Fast Facts

Here's a look at Major League Baseball's annual All-Star Game, where representatives from the National Leagu...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 8:28 PM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 8:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at Major League Baseball's annual All-Star Game, where representatives from the National League and American League compete in the contest also known as the "Midsummer Classic."

Facts:
July 9, 2019 - The 90th MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

July 17, 2018 - The 89th MLB All-Star Game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. The American League defeats the National League 8-6 during a ten-inning game. The two teams hit a combined total of ten home runs, setting a record.

The American League has won 44 times and the National League has won 43 times. There have been two games that were tied.

Selection Process:
The All-Star team managers are the managers of the teams that were in the World Series the previous season.

Each team has a 32-man roster, which includes 20 position players and 12 pitchers. This is down from 34 prior to 2017.

Fans vote for the starting positions. For the team representing the National League, fans vote for eight position players. On the American League's team, fans are able to vote for one extra spot, since this league has a designated hitter position.

The players choose the pitchers (five starters and three relievers per league) and then another set of position players as reserves. The commissioner's office selects four more pitchers per league, and three National League reserves and one American League reserve.

Following the conclusion of voting and the announcement of the starters, pitchers and reserves, fans can take part in the "Final Vote," to choose one last position player per league to bring each roster to 32.

All 30 Major League teams must be represented on the All-Star roster.

The Home Run Derby takes place the day before the All-Star Game. Eight players try to hit the most home runs in this bracket-style, timed competition.

2018 All-Star Game Rosters

History:
July 6, 1933 - The first game is held in Chicago's Comiskey Park. Babe Ruth hits the first home run in All-Star history. The AL team wins 4-2.

1945 - The game is not held as there are strict war time restrictions on travel.

1950 - The game goes into extra innings, a first.

1959-1962 - Two All-Star Games are held each season.

1961 - Due to rain, an All-Star Game ends in a tie for the first time.

1962 - The Most Valuable Player award is introduced. Maury Wills of the Los Angeles Dodgers is named the MVP for the first game, and Leon Wagner of the Dodgers is the MVP of the second game.

2002 - The game ends in a tie for the second time in All-Star history.

2003 - For the first time, the league that wins the All-Star Game will have home field advantage in the World Series. Since 1903, home field advantage has alternated between the leagues.

2008 - The game lasts four hours and 50 minutes, the longest in history. The game also ties with 1967 for most innings played, at 15.

December 2016 - As part of a collective bargaining agreement, the MLB decides the winner of the All-Star Game no longer has home field advantage in the World Series.

