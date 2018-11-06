CNN Opinion is curating tweets from commentators on the midterm election.
Related Content
- She's making history as a Muslim woman
- Korean leaders make history
- Actress makes Emmy history
- Trump's history of anti-Muslim rhetoric hits dangerous new low
- Beyoncé makes history at Coachella
- Carrie Underwood makes chart history
- Counterterror chief: Trump's anti-Muslim rhetoric makes job more difficult
- Trump retweets anti-Muslim videos
- Sterling K. Brown keeps making history
- Beyonc- makes history with Coachella performance
Scroll for more content...