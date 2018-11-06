Clear

He may be the first openly gay man as Governor

US Representative Jared Polis could make history in the US, by becoming the first openly gay man elected Governor. He is running in the state of Colorado.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 11:51 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 12:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Colorado Democratic US Rep. Jared Polis will be his state's next governor, becoming the nation's first openly gay man elected to a governor's mansion, CNN has projected.

Polis will succeed Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is term-limited from seeking the office again, and will defeat Republican gubernatorial nominee Walker Stapleton.

Oregon Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, who identifies as bisexual, is already the first openly LGBT person to be elected governor. Former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey came out as gay before he stepped down from office in the early 2000s.

Polis was one of several LGBT candidates who ran for governor this cycle, along with Brown in Oregon, Vermont Democrat Christine Hallquist and Texas Democrat Lupe Valdez.

The historic first for Polis means Democrats will retain the governor's mansion in Colorado and the LGBT community will secure rare representation at the statewide level.

Polis is no stranger to the distinction, having become the first openly gay man elected to the House as a freshman in 2008.

During his gubernatorial bid, Polis has pushed for universal health care, free early childhood education and progressing Colorado to a 100% renewable energy state.

As a freshman, Polis and his spouse Marlon Reis wrote about their experience as a same sex couple in Congress -- years before same sex marriage was legalized at the federal level.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
A Partly Cloudy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

THS Girls

Image

Vigo County School Board results

Image

Knox County races

Image

Vigo County Council races

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Sycamore basketball

Image

Orian Roshel

Image

Vote for Kevin! Just not for these cold temps

Image

Man arrested for stealing state trooper's gun

Image

Vigo County Election Results

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high