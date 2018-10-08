Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Melania says a lot with very few words

As the First Lady promotes kindness in London while the President bashes May, CNN looks at Melania Trump's role in the White House.

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 11:11 PM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 11:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

First lady Melania Trump fired back at the anonymous source that stunned the White House with a New York Times op-ed Wednesday.

"Freedom of speech is an important pillar of our nation's founding principles and a free press is important to our democracy. The press should be fair, unbiased and responsible," she told CNN in a statement Thursday.

The first lady had a specific message for the author: "To the writer of the op-ed -- you are not protecting this country, you are sabotaging it with your cowardly actions."

The op-ed author was identified as a "senior Trump administration official" who says they are part of an internal "resistance" working to thwart parts of Trump's agenda and block his worst impulses and was published amid questions of President Donald Trump's fitness and his control over his administration.

The first lady's reaction mirrors that of her husband, who on Wednesday called the author "gutless."

"Unidentified sources have become the majority of the voices people hear about in today's news. People with no names are writing our nation's history. Words are important, and accusations can lead to severe consequences," she added. "If a person is bold enough to accuse people of negative actions, they have a responsibility to publicly stand by their words and people have the right to be able to defend themselves."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield football

Image

The fall weather is coming, here's when the cool down happens

Image

Vincennes Public Transportation Anniversary

Image

Indiana Senate Candidates hold debate

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds budget hearing

Image

Danny Tanoos no longer employed with the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU Homecoming festivities underway

Image

Window and Blind Safety

Image

The HPV Vaccine has been approved

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool