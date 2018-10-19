Clear

Elizabeth Warren Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 1:32 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 1:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Personal:
Birth date: June 22, 1949

Birth place: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Birth name: Elizabeth Ann Herring

Father: Donald Herring, salesman and maintenance man

Mother: Pauline (Reed) Herring, department store worker

Marriages: Bruce Mann (July 12, 1980-present); Jim Warren (1968-1980, divorced)

Children: with Jim Warren: Alex, 1976; Amelia, 1971

Education: Attended George Washington University, 1966-1968; University of Houston, B.S. Speech Pathology and Audiology, 1970; Rutgers University, J.D., 1976

Religion: Methodist

Other Facts:
She was a state high school champion in debate.

Before the mid-1990s, Warren was a registered Republican.

Warren is an expert on bankruptcy law and was an adviser to the National Bankruptcy Review Commission in the 1990s.

Warren has co-authored two books with her daughter, Amelia Warren Tyagi, "The Two-Income Trap: Why Middle-Class Mothers and Fathers Are Going Broke" and "All Your Worth: The Ultimate Lifetime Money Plan."

During Warren's 2012 Senate race, a controversy erupted over Warren's claims of Native American ancestry. Warren listed herself as a minority in a directory of law teachers from 1986-1995, based on, she says, stories of her family's Cherokee heritage. Opponent Scott Brown claimed she did this to advance her career.

According to Congressional disclosure reports, Warren's net worth is between $3.7 million and $10 million.

Timeline:
1966-1968 - Warren attends George Washington University on a debate scholarship. She drops out after two years to get married.

Early 1970s - After graduating from college, Warren works as a speech pathologist at a New Jersey elementary school.

1977-1978 - Law lecturer at Rutgers School of Law.

1978-1983 - Assistant, and later associate professor at the University of Houston Law Center.

1983-1987 - Professor of law at the University of Texas Law School in Austin.

1987-1995 - Law professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

1989 - Warren, along with co-authors Teresa Sullivan and Jay Westbrook, publishes her first book, "As We Forgive Our Debtors: Bankruptcy and Consumer Credit in America."

1992-1993 - Visiting professor at Harvard Law School.

1995-2012 - Professor at Harvard Law School.

2007 - Warren writes an article outlining her idea for a federal agency designed to protect consumers from fraudulent or misleading financial products, like mortgages and credit cards.

November 14, 2008 - US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid appoints Warren to a Congressional oversight panel overseeing the $700 billion Troubled Assets Relief Program.

September 17, 2010 - US President Barack Obama appoints Warren as assistant to the president and special adviser to the Treasury secretary in order to launch the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

July 2011 - Due to opposition from Republicans and some Democrats, Obama declines to nominate Warren as permanent director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

August 1, 2011 - Warren steps down as a special adviser to Obama.

September 14, 2011 - Warren announces she's running for Senate in Massachusetts.

September 5, 2012 - Warren speaks at the Democratic National Convention.

November 6, 2012 - Wins the race for Senate in Massachusetts, defeating incumbent Scott Brown.

April 22, 2014 - Warren's memoir, "A Fighting Chance," is published.

November 13, 2014 - Reid taps Warren to join his leadership team.

December 15, 2014 - In an interview with NPR's Steve Inskeep, Warren repeats four times that she is not running for president in 2016.

June 2, 2015 - Warren writes a scathing letter to Mary Jo White, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), saying "I am disappointed by the significant gap between the promises you made during and shortly after your confirmation and your performance as SEC Chair." In a statement released in 2013, Warren said that "the SEC needs to be a tough watchdog for the American people."

February 7, 2017 - During a debate on the nomination of Jeff Sessions as US attorney general. Senate Republicans vote to rebuke Warren as she reads a letter that Coretta Scott King wrote in 1986 criticizing Sessions.

April 18, 2017 - Her book "This Fight Is Our Fight" is published.

June 5, 2017 - FCTRY, a Brooklyn-based product design company, starts a Kickstarter campaign to fund the production of Elizabeth Warren action figures, and surpasses its goal within hours. FCTRY says it wants to partner with Emily's List, a non-profit that promotes getting pro-choice, Democratic women elected to office.

November 27, 2017 - At an event honoring Navajo code talkers, US President Donald Trump references Warren by the nickname he gave her, Pocahontas. In an interview with MSNBC Warren remarks, "It is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur. Donald Trump does this over and over thinking somehow he is going to shut me up with it. It hasn't worked in the past, it isn't going to work out in the future."

October 15, 2018 - Warren releases results of a DNA test showing she has distant Native American ancestry, with analysis performed by Carlos Bustamante, a professor of genetics at Stanford University and adviser to Ancestry and 23 and Me.

