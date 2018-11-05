Clear

Daytime Emmys Fast Facts

Here's a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards, w...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 10:17 PM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 10:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards, which recognize television programming from the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 5, 2019 - The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is scheduled to take place.

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Emmy Awards

Entertainment and arts awards

Television awards

Television programming

Fast Facts

Celebrity and pop culture

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Health and medical

Health care

Health care facilities

Hospitals

April 29, 2018 - The 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards take place.

2018 Winners (selected):
Outstanding Drama Series: "Days of Our Lives"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: James Reynolds, "Days of Our Lives"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Eileen Davidson, "The Young and the Restless"

Outstanding Morning Program: "Good Morning America"

Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment: "The Talk"

Outstanding Talk Show/Informative: "The Dr. Oz Show

Full list of winners.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Rainy, breezy overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

A cold and windy forecast

Image

Marines hit Walmart to shop for Toys for Tots drive

Image

Youth for consent addresses the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Winter weather meeting in Indianapolis

Image

Early voting numbers in Vigo County

Image

Local vet is an Honor 200 recipient

Image

It will get cold...Kevin has the forecast

Image

New jobs coming to Crane Naval Base

Image

Students take part in FFA Field Day

Image

Thunderbird Fire Department moves forward

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida