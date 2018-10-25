Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sandra Day O'Connor Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of the first female justice on the...

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 11:05 PM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 11:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here is a look at the life of the first female justice on the United States Supreme Court, Sandra Day O'Connor.

Personal:
Birth date: March 26, 1930

Arizona

Curricula

Education

Legal education

Legal services

North America

Politics

Sandra Day O'Connor

Southwestern United States

United States

US Congress

US Senate

US Supreme Court

Females (demographic group)

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Political Figures - US

Population and demographics

Society

US federal court system

US federal government

Fast Facts

Continents and regions

Demographic groups

Government organizations - US

The Americas

Birth place: El Paso, Texas

Birth name: Sandra Day

Father: Harry A. Day, rancher

Mother: Ada Mae (Wilkey), rancher

Marriage: John Jay O'Connor III (1952-2009, his death)

Children: Scott, Brian and Jay

Education: Stanford University, B.A. in Economics (magna cum laude), 1950; Stanford Law School, LL.B, 1952

Other Facts:
In law school, was on the Stanford Law Review and third in her class.

Completed law school in two years.

A proponent of judicial restraint. At her confirmation hearings, she said, "Judges are not only not authorized to engage in executive or legislative functions, they are also ill-equipped to do so."

In retirement, O'Connor has campaigned around the United States to abolish elections for judges, believing that a merit system leads to a more qualified and untainted judiciary.

Timeline:
1952-1953 - County deputy attorney in San Mateo, California.

1955-1957- Works as a civilian lawyer for the Quartermaster Corps in Germany, while her husband serves with the Army's Judge Advocate General Corps.

1959 - Opens a law firm in Maryvale, Arizona.

1965-1969 - Assistant Attorney General of Arizona.

1969 - Appointed to fill a vacant seat in the Arizona Senate.

1970 - Elected to the Arizona Senate.

1972 - Re-elected to the Arizona Senate and elected majority leader. She is the first woman to hold this office in any state.

1975-1979 - Superior Court judge of Maricopa County.

1979-1981 - Judge of the Arizona Court of Appeals.

August 19, 1981 - Formally nominated to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan, to fill the seat of retiring Justice Potter Stewart.

September 21, 1981 - Confirmed by the US Senate.

September 25, 1981 - Sworn in as the first female Supreme Court justice of the United States.

1982 - Writes an opinion invalidating a women-only enrollment policy at a Mississippi State nursing school because it "tends to perpetuate the stereotyped view of nursing as an exclusively women's job." Mississippi University for Women, et al., v. Hogan

October 21, 1988 - Has surgery for breast cancer after being diagnosed earlier in the year.

1996 - Writes the majority opinion in a 5-4 decision to restrict affirmative action policies and voting districts that are created to boost political power of minorities. Shaw v. Reno

1999 - Writes the majority ruling opinion in the 5-4 sexual harassment ruling that public school districts that receive federal funds can be held liable when they are "deliberately indifferent" to the harassment of one student by another. Aurelia Davis v. Monroe County Bd. of Ed

2000 - Votes with the majority in a 5-4 decision that strikes down state laws banning the medical procedure that critics call "partial-birth" abortion. Stenberg v. Carhart

December 2000 - Votes in the majority to end the recount in Florida which leads to George W. Bush becoming president of the United States. O'Connor and Anthony M. Kennedy are the only justices who do not attach their names to either a concurring or dissenting opinion in the case. Bush v. Gore

January 31, 2006 - Retires from the Supreme Court.

2008 - Develops the website, OurCourts which later becomes iCivics, a free program for students to learn about the US court system. It allows students to investigate and argue actual cases and to participate in realistic government simulations.

July 30, 2009 - Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

February 25, 2014 - Releases the book "Out Of Order," which is based on the Supreme Court and its history.

October 23, 2018 - Writes a letter revealing that she has been diagnosed with the "beginning stages of dementia, probably Alzheimer's disease."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rainy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shane Meehan

Image

Residents gather to fight new Dollar General

Image

De'Avion Washington

Image

Keeping Your Kids Safe While Trick or Treating

Image

Keeping your pets safe in the cold

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Masters Partnership at Crane

Image

Vigo County Public Library wins award

Image

New Boy Scout procedures lead to Girl Scout confusion

Image

Agencies partner for drug take back day

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal