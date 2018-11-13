Mark Zuckerberg Fast Facts

Here is a look at life of Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook.

Personal:

Birth date: May 14, 1984

Birth place: Dobbs Ferry, New York

Birth name: Mark Elliot Zuckerberg

Father: Edward Zuckerberg, dentist

Mother: Karen (Kempner) Zuckerberg, psychiatrist

Marriage: Priscilla Chan (May 19, 2012-present)

Children: Maxima, 2015; August, 2017

Education: Attended Harvard University, 2002-2004

Other Facts:

Is red-green colorblind.

Captain of his high school fencing team.

In high school, co-created a program called Synapse that recommended music.

Timeline:

2003 - Creates Facemash at Harvard, a website that pairs photos of Harvard students and has users vote on who is more attractive. The pictures were taken from a protected area of Harvard's computer network. Harvard forces Zuckerberg to take the site down.

November 2003 - Harvard seniors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and Divya Narendra enlist Zuckerberg to work on their website ConnectU.

February 4, 2004 - Zuckerberg, roommates Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz and friend Eduardo Saverin launch Facebook, an online directory to connect people at college, from Zuckerberg's Harvard dorm room.

March 2004 - Thefacebook.com expands to Stanford, Columbia and Yale.

May 2004 - ConnectU launches and contains many of the same features as Thefacebook.

September 2004 - The Winklevosses and Narendra file a lawsuit against Zuckerberg, claiming he stole the idea for Facebook from them.

September 2005 - Facebook expands into high schools.

September 2006 - Facebook is opened to anyone over the age of 13.

2008 - Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and Divya Narendra settle their lawsuit against Zuckerberg.

September 2010 - Donates $100 million to the Newark, New Jersey, public school system.

October 1, 2010 - "The Social Network" is released. The film is a fictional version of how Facebook started.

December 2010 - Signs the Giving Pledge, a public pledge to give away the majority of his wealth to philanthropic causes.

2010 - Is named Time Person of the Year.

April 2011 - A US appeals court rejects the Winklevoss' attempt to void their earlier settlement with Facebook. The Winklevosses argued that their $65 million settlement wasn't enough because Facebook misrepresented the value of company stock.

November 29, 2011 - The Federal Trade Commission announces that it has reached a settlement with Facebook after filing an eight-count complaint alleging that the company made deceptive claims about privacy on the social network and disclosed user information to advertisers. Zuckerberg posts a message on Facebook acknowledging that the company made "a bunch of mistakes." In the post, he vows to improve privacy controls.

May 18, 2012 - Facebook IPO - trading opens at $42.05 and closes at $38.23.

May 23, 2012 - Three Facebook shareholders file a lawsuit in federal court against Zuckerberg, underwriter Morgan Stanley and others, alleging they withheld crucial financial information about Facebook before the IPO.

October 4, 2012 - Announces that Facebook has passed one billion active monthly users.

December 2012 - Announces, on his Facebook page, that he has donated 18 million Facebook shares to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

October 14, 2014 - Announces he is donating $25 million to the Centers for Disease Control Foundation to combat Ebola.

February 06, 2015 - Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donate $75 million to San Francisco General Hospital. Chan worked there previously during her pediatric residency.

February 2015 - Real estate developer Mircea Voskerician files a lawsuit against Zuckerberg regarding property rights he sold to him at a steep discount, alleging Zuckerberg agreed to provide him networking opportunities. Zuckerberg claims Voskerician is using "extortive" measures. The lawsuit is later settled.

May 4, 2015 - His family's charitable organization and others invest $100 million in AltSchool, a chain of schools that is technology-focused and claims to offer a more individualized education.

November 19, 2015 - Zuckerberg announces that he and his wife will give $20 million to Education Super Highway, a nonprofit that helps public schools buy affordable high-speed Internet access.

December 1, 2015 - Zuckerberg and Chan pledge to donate 99% of their Facebook stock -- worth about $45 billion -- over their lifetime to promote equality and the human potential.

September 27, 2017 - After President Donald Trump tweets that Facebook has always been anti-Trump, Zuckerberg responds on Facebook, saying, "Trump says Facebook is against him. Liberals say we helped Trump. Both sides are upset about ideas and content they don't like. That's what running a platform for all ideas looks like."

March 2018 - Ranks fifth on the Forbes list of billionaires, with an estimated net worth of $71 billion.

March 16, 2018 - Facebook announces that it is suspending a data firm called Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL) and its subsidiary Cambridge Analytica, which provided the Donald Trump presidential campaign with digital voter outreach services. In a statement, the social network's vice president and deputy general counsel says that Cambridge Analytica harvested user data through a third party app, violating the company's policies protecting people's information. The data was gathered by Aleksandr Kogan, a Russian-American psychology professor who built a Facebook app and got about 270,000 volunteers to take a personality quiz. The volunteers consented to share info from their profiles with Kogan for academic purposes. Kogan then turned over the data to Camridge Analytica. When Facebook learned of the violation in 2015, the company removed the app and asked Cambridge Analytica to certify that it had deleted the harvested data.

March 17, 2018 - A joint investigation by the New York Times and the Observer of London reports that Cambridge Analytica obtained data from 50 million American Facebook users via Kogan's app. Cambridge Analytica covered the expenses of creating the app and used the info to create targeted political advertising for Trump, according to the investigation. At least some of the data was not deleted as requested by Facebook in 2015, the newspapers reported.

March 21, 2018 - During an interview on CNN, Zuckerberg says "I'm really sorry that this happened," acknowledging that Facebook made mistakes and should have responded more robustly to secure user data. He also says that his company is prepping to combat potential meddling in the 2018 midterm elections. Earlier in the day, Zuckerberg posted a message on Facebook with a timeline of events that led to the Cambridge Analytica leak.

March 27, 2018 - CNN reports that Zuckerberg has agreed to testify on Capitol Hill regarding the Cambridge Analytica leak. He turns down a request to appear before British lawmakers, offering to send two senior executives in his place.

April 10-11, 2018 - Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers pressed the CEO on drugs sales on Facebook, the Cambridge Analytica scandal, censoring conservative voices and self-regulation.