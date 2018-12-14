Xi Jinping Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Xi Jinping, president of the People's Republic of China.

Personal:

Birth date: June 1953

Birth place: Fuping County, Shaanxi Province, China (some sources say Beijing)

Birth name: Xi Jinping

Father: Xi Zhongxun, revolutionary and vice premier

Mother: Qi Xin

Marriages: Peng Liyuan (1987-present); Ke Lingling (divorced)

Children: with Peng Liyuan: Xi Mingze

Education: Tsinghua University, Chemical Engineering, 1979; Tsinghua University, LLD, 2002

Other Facts:

Is considered to be a "princeling," the son or daughter of a revolutionary veteran.

His wife, Peng Liyuan is a famous folk singer in China.

Timeline:

1969-1975 - Works as an agricultural laborer in Liangjiahe, Shaanxi. Xi is among the millions of urban youths who were "sent down," forced to leave cities to work as laborers in the countryside under Mao's policies.

1974 - Joins the Communist Party of China.

1979-1982 - Works as the personal secretary to Geng Biao, the minister of defense.

1982-1985 - Serves as deputy secretary and then secretary of Zhengding, Hebei Province.

April 1985 - Makes his first trip to the United States as part of an agricultural delegation.

1985-1988 - Executive vice mayor of Xiamen, Fujian Province.

1988-1990 - Party secretary of Ningde, Fujian Province.

1990-1996 - Party secretary of Fuzhou, Fujian Province.

1996-1999 - Deputy party secretary of Fujian Province.

1999-2000 - Vice governor of Fujian Province.

2000-2002 - Governor of Fujian Province.

2002-2007 - Party secretary of Zhejiang Province.

2007 - Is named party secretary of Shanghai.

October 2007-present - Politburo Standing Committee member.

2007-2013 - President of the Central Party School.

2008-2013 - Vice president of the People's Republic of China.

2010-2012 - Vice chairman of the Central Military Commission.

February 2012 - Delivers a policy speech in Washington and meets with US President Barack Obama.

November 15, 2012 - Succeeds Hu Jintao as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and as chairman of the CMC.

March 14, 2013 - Xi is named China's president by parliament.

October 2014 - "The Governance of China," a collection of Xi's speeches, is published.

November 12, 2014 - Obama and Xi announce a climate change agreement that would cut both countries' greenhouse gas emissions by close to a third over the next two decades. The White House says the announcement marks the first time China has agreed to cut its carbon emissions.

September 22-27, 2015 - During Xi's first state visit to the United States, he meets with tech and business leaders in Seattle before flying to Washington to meet with Obama.

October 20-23, 2015 - First state visit to the United Kingdom, to bolster economic and diplomatic ties.

November 7, 2015 - Meets with Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou in Singapore, marking the first meeting between the leaders of China and Taiwan since the Chinese civil war ended in 1949.

April 2016 - Assumes the title of "commander in chief" of the new joint forces battle command center, consolidating his control of the military.

October 27, 2016 - Is declared the "core of the Chinese Communist party." The title, originally held by Chairman Mao Zedong, reinforces Xi's power.

April 6-7, 2017 - Visits US President Donald Trump at the Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The men engage in trade negotiations and discuss the North Korean nuclear threat.

October 24, 2017 - Party delegates vote unanimously to make "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" a guiding principle.

February 25, 2018 - The party proposes amending the country's constitution to abolish term limits for presidents, allowing Xi to serve indefinitely as China's head of state.

March 11, 2018 - Parliament endorses the controversial change to the country's constitution, paving the way for Xi to stay in power indefinitely. Out of 2,964 ballots, two delegates vote against the move and three abstain, suggesting minimal opposition to Xi's push to rule for life. Passage requires two-thirds of the vote, which is a largely symbolic exercise.

March 17, 2018 - Begins his second term as president, with no term limits.

March 25-27, 2018 - Hosts a visit from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

May 4, 2018 - Speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe via phone about the situation in the Korean Peninsula. This is the first time that the two leaders have ever spoken on the phone.

December 1, 2018 - Meets with Trump to discuss tensions over trade during the G20 summit in Argentina.