Clear

Tim Kaine Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Democratic US Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia.Personal:...

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 1:20 PM
Updated: Nov. 10, 2018 1:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of Democratic US Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia.

Personal:
Birth date: February 26, 1958

Fast Facts

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Governors

North America

Political Figures - US

Southeastern United States

Tim Kaine

United States

Virginia

2016 Presidential election

Elections and campaigns

Political candidates

Politics

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Continents and regions

The Americas

Birth place: St. Paul, Minnesota

Birth name: Timothy Michael Kaine

Father: Albert Alexander Kaine Jr., ironworker

Mother: Mary Kathleen (Burns) Kaine, teacher

Marriage: Anne Holton (1984-present)

Children: Nat, Woody and Annella

Education: University of Missouri, B.A., 1979; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1983

Religion: Roman Catholic

Other Facts:
Practiced law in Richmond for 17 years, representing people who were denied fair housing opportunities because of race or disability.

Was the first Virginia governor since Thomas Jefferson to be inaugurated at the Colonial Capital in Williamsburg.

Fluent in Spanish. He took a year off from Harvard to help Jesuit missionaries run a one-room technical school in Honduras.

One of only 20 people in American history to serve as mayor, governor and senator.

Timeline:
1987-1993 - Teaches legal ethics at the University of Richmond School of Law.

1994-1998 - Serves as city council member in Richmond, Virginia.

1998-2000 - Serves as mayor of Richmond, Virginia.

2002-2006 - Serves as lieutenant governor of Virginia.

January 14, 2006-January 15, 2010 - Serves as governor of Virginia.

2008 - Is rumored to be one of President Obama's picks for vice president.

2009-2011 - Serves as Chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

January 3, 2013 - Sworn in as senator of Virginia.

June 11, 2013 - Delivers a speech in Spanish during a debate on the Senate's immigration bill. Kaine is the first senator to deliver a full speech on the senate floor in a language other than English.

February 2015 - Co-sponsors the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act.

July 22, 2016 - Named as Hillary Clinton's vice presidential running mate in the presidential election.

November 8, 2016 - The Clinton-Kaine ticket is defeated in the presidential election by the Trump-Pence ticket.

November 6, 2018 - Re-elected senator of Virginia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Candles Museum hosts Kristallnacht survivor

Image

United Way Lunch and Learn

Image

Retirement Security

Image

Did you catch that snow? Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

Preventing cooking fires

Image

The Christmas Store needs your help

Image

Veterans Day at Honey Creek

Image

Vincennes is one of the safest cities in the state

Image

The Hamilton Center working to help local vets

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil