Clear

Elton John refused to 'tone down' the sex and drugs in 'Rocketman'

Article Image

Elton John will retire from touring — but not before a three-year worldwide mega-tour. The legendary singer tells CNN's Chloe Melas that he made the decision to spend more time with his family.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 4:40 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Elton John isn't shying away from his wild days. In fact, he said he pushed producers of "Rocketman" for an honest portrayal of his sex and cocaine-fueled days of the past.

"Some studios wanted to tone down the sex and drugs so the film would get a PG-13 rating. But I just haven't led a PG-13 rated life," John wrote in a piece for The Guardian. "I didn't want a film packed with drugs and sex, but equally, everyone knows I had quite a lot of both during the '70s and '80s, so there didn't seem to be much point in making a movie that implied that after every gig, I'd quietly gone back to my hotel room with only a glass of warm milk and the Gideon's Bible for company."

Prior to landing at Paramount Pictures, "Rocketman" passed through Focus Features and Walt Disney Studios.

Elton John and Taron Egerton team up for epic 'Rocket Man' duet

It took nearly two decades to get the movie made, because, the singer wrote, in addition to wanting things toned down, many producers just didn't get his vision.

"Some studios wanted us to lose the fantasy element and make a more straightforward biopic, but that was missing the point," John wrote. "Like I said, I lived in my own head a lot as a kid. And when my career took off, it took off in such a way that it almost didn't seem real to me. I wasn't an overnight success by any means -- I'd been slogging around the clubs, making records, writing songs with Bernie [Taupin] and trying to sell them to people who weren't interested for four or five years before anything big happened. But when it happened, it went off like a missile: there's a moment in 'Rocketman' when I'm playing onstage in the Troubadour club in LA and everything in the room starts levitating, me included, and honestly, that's what it felt like."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Pop up storms possible, but staying HOT.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Crash involves several parked vehicles

Image

Memorial Day Activities in the Valley

Image

Showers possible, more clouds. High: 85°

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

What does Memorial Day mean to you?

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Honoring veterans this holiday weekend

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus