Christine Lagarde Fast Facts

Dec. 12, 2018
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 4:42 PM
CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

Personal:
Birth date: January 1, 1956

Christine Lagarde

Europe

France

Paris

Western Europe

Political Figures - Intl

Fast Facts

Court trials

Law and legal system

Trial and procedure

International Monetary Fund

Continents and regions

Government organizations - Intl

Birth place: Paris, France

Birth name: Christine Madeleine Odette Lallouette

Father: Robert Lallouette, a professor of English literature

Mother: Nicole Lallouette, a professor of French, Latin and ancient Greek

Marriages: Wilfried Lagarde (1982-1992, divorced); Eachran Gilmour (divorced)

Children: with Wilfried Lagarde: Thomas and Pierre-Henri

Education: University Paris X Nanterre, J.D.; Political Science Institute in Aix en Provence, M.A.

Other Facts:
Is an accomplished synchronized swimmer, and earned a spot on the French national team while in her teens.

Speaks French, English and Spanish.

The first woman chairman at the world's largest law firm, Baker & McKenzie.

Timeline:
1981-2005 - Associate and later partner in the Paris office of the international law firm Baker & McKenzie.

1999-2005 - Chairman at Baker & McKenzie.

July 2000 - Is appointed Knight of the Legion of Honour.

June 2, 2005-May 15, 2007 - Minister of Foreign Trade.

May 18-June 18, 2007 - Minister of Agriculture, Agribusiness and Forestry.

June 19, 2007-June 28, 2011 - Is the first woman to serve as the Minister of Finance, Economy and Trade in France.

June 28, 2011 - Is appointed as IMF Managing Director and Madame Chairman of the Executive Board, replacing Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

July 5, 2011 - Begins her five-year term as managing director of the IMF. The IMF discloses that Lagarde will receive an annual salary of $467,940 after taxes and an annual allowance of $83,760 for living expenses.

March 20, 2013 - Lagarde's Paris home is searched as part of an investigation into her role in settling a business dispute while she was finance minister.

August 27, 2014 - Lagarde announces she has been placed under formal investigation in France for her alleged involvement in a long-running fraud case that stems from 2008 when she was finance minister under former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Prosecutors believe that Lagarde was negligent in dealing with a case in which a supporter of Sarkozy -- Bernard Tapie -- was awarded a settlement worth 285 million euros plus interest. Prosecutors believe Lagarde gave Tapie preferential treatment.

December 17, 2015 - It is announced that Lagarde has been ordered to appear in court over her alleged involvement in the Bernard Tapie fraud case.

May 15, 2016 - A French newspaper publishes an open letter signed by 17 leading women from government, including Lagarde, that says the behavior of France's male elite must change. The letter states that while their political beliefs span a broad spectrum, they stand united. "We defend different ideas, but we share the will that sexism has no place in our society."

July 2016 - Lagarde is appointed to her second five-year term as the Managing Director of the IMF.

July 22, 2016 - It is decided in a French court that Lagarde must stand trial over her handling of a long-running fraud case involving the rewarding of 285 million euros plus interest of public funds to French businessman Bernard Tapie.

September 12, 2016 - A French court rejects Lagarde's appeal and sets a December trial date at a special court that tries ministers for crimes in office.

December 12, 2016 - Lagarde's trial begins. She will be taking leave from her job but will still be "working during the evenings and at night with her [IMF] colleagues," a spokesman said.

December 19, 2016 - Is found guilty of negligence, but will not be fined or serve any time in jail.

December 4, 2018 - Forbes ranks Lagarde third on its list of the world's most powerful women, behind German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

