Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ayad Allawi Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Ayad Allawi, the former interim Prime Minister of ...

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 4:42 PM
Updated: Dec. 12, 2018 4:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of Ayad Allawi, the former interim Prime Minister of Iraq.

Personal:
Birth date: 1945

Ayad Allawi

Iraq

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Political Figures - Intl

Saddam Hussein

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

US federal government

White House

Continents and regions

Politics

Birth place: Iraq

Marriage: Thana (1987-present)

Children: Three

Education: Studied medicine/neurology in Baghdad and London.

Religion: Shia Muslim

Timeline:
1960s - Joins the Baath Party while in medical school in Baghdad.

1970s - In charge of Baath organizations in Europe when he breaks from Saddam Hussein's regime and goes into exile in London.

1978 - Survives an assassination attempt by Hussein supporters. He is beaten with an ax and hospitalized for almost a year.

1991 - Co-founds the Iraqi National Accord, a group in opposition to the Hussein led Baath Party.

April 2003 - Returns to Iraq when Baghdad falls to the Coalition forces.

October 2003 - Holds the rotating presidency of the Iraqi Governing Council.

April 2004 - Resigns from the Iraq Governing Council security committee when the Coalition refuses to give the committee authority over security issues in Iraq.

May 28, 2004 - Unanimously selected by the Iraqi Governing Council to be the interim prime minister of Iraq after the June 28, 2004, handover of power.

June 28, 2004 - Sworn in as the interim prime minister of Iraq. He is the first ruler other than Hussein to lead the country in more than three decades.

September 23, 2004 - Holds a press conference with US President George W. Bush at the White House.

December 16, 2004 - Allawi announces his list of 240 candidates for the Iraqi National Assembly and says security and national unity would be the top priorities of his slate. He turns down a chance to run on a ticket determined by Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

April 2005 - Steps down as interim prime minister.

July 2008 - Testifies before a US House Foreign Affairs subcommittee about the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.

March 26, 2010 - Iraqi officials issue election results confirming Allawi's Iraqiya coalition wins the most seats in Parliament.

September 8, 2014 - Iraqi lawmakers approve a new government with Allawi as one of the country's three vice presidents.

December 2017 - In response to US President Donald Trump's call to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Allawi urges the United Nations to intervene, stating that the move will hamper the role of the United States in the peace process.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Warmer air, rain showers developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Control Your Blood Pressure Naturally, Jan 17th & March 7th

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 46°

Image

THS Wrestling

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

South Knox

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

ISU Transfers

Image

West Vigo basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute