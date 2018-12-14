Clear

John Thune Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of John Thune, Republ...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 6:13 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 6:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of John Thune, Republican Senator from South Dakota.

Personal:
Birth date: January 7, 1961

Birth place: Pierre, South Dakota

Birth name: John Randolph Thune

Father: Harold Thune, school teacher

Mother: Yvonne 'Pat' (Bodine) Thune, librarian

Marriage: Kimberley (Weems) Thune (1984-present)

Children: Larissa, January 1990; Brittany, April 1987

Education: Biola University, B.S. in Business Administration, 1983; University of South Dakota, M.B.A., 1984

Religion: Protestant

Timeline
1985-1987 - Legislative Assistant for US Senator James Abdnor (R-South Dakota).

1987-1989 - Special Assistant for the US Small Business Administration.

1989-1991 - Returns to South Dakota and serves as Executive Director for the South Dakota Republican Party.

1991-1993 - Appointed South Dakota state railroad director by Governor George S. Mickelson (R-South Dakota).

1993-1996 - Becomes Executive Director of South Dakota Municipal League.

1996 - Elected to US House of Representatives.

1997-2003 - Serves three terms in US House of Representatives for South Dakota.

2002 - Runs for Senate against incumbent Democrat Tim Johnson but loses narrowly.

2003-2004 - Works as lobbyist and consultant in Washington.

January 2004 - Announces he will challenge Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-South Dakota) in the upcoming Senate race.

November 2004 - Wins Senate seat for South Dakota, defeating Daschle.

January 5, 2005 - Starts his term as US Senator for South Dakota.

June 2009-January 2012 - Senate Republican Policy Committee chairman.

November 2010 - Runs unopposed and wins re-election to the Senate.

February 22, 2011 - Announces that he will not seek the Republican presidential nomination for 2012.

December 13, 2011 - Elected Senate Republican Conference chairman and assumes the position on January 26, 2012.

January 1, 2013 - Votes in favor of the bill to avert the fiscal cliff.

November 13, 2014 - Re-elected chairman of the Senate Republican Conference.

November 8, 2016 - Wins re-election to the US Senate.

November 14, 2018 - Elected Senate Republican Whip and is scheduled to assume the position January 3, 2019.

