Clear

Karl Rove Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Karl Rove, architect of ...

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 7:34 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 7:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of Karl Rove, architect of George W. Bush's gubernatorial and presidential campaigns.

Personal:
Birth date: December 25, 1950

Elections and campaigns

George W. Bush

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Joseph C. Wilson

Karl Rove

Political Figures - US

Politics

US federal government

Valerie Plame

White House

Campaign finance

Political Action Committees

Political donations and fundraising

Fast Facts

Law and legal system

Misc people

Birth place: Denver, Colorado

Birth name: Karl Christian Rove

Father: Louis Rove, a geologist

Mother: Reba (Wood) Rove

Marriages: Karen Johnson (June 2012-present); Darby Hickson (January 25, 1986-December 2009, divorced); Valerie Wainwright (July 1976-January 1980, divorced)

Children: with Darby Hickson: Andrew

Education: Attended - University of Utah, 1969-1971; University of Maryland, 1972; George Mason University, 1973-1975; University of Texas at Austin, 1977

Other Facts:
Other Rove clients have included: Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Ashcroft, and former Congressman and Senator Phil Gramm.

President George W. Bush gave Rove several nicknames, including "Boy Genius" and "Turd Blossom."

Rove was adopted by Louis Rove, his stepfather.

Rove never completed college.

Careers upon leaving the White House include paid speaker, columnist for Newsweek and the Wall Street Journal and political analyst for Fox News.

Timeline:
November 1973 - Rove first meets George W. Bush.

1974 - George H. W. Bush hires Rove as an assistant.

1977 - Rove works on the gubernatorial campaign of Bill Clements, who in 1978 becomes Texas's first Republican governor in a century.

1980 - George H. W. Bush invites Rove to join his presidential campaign team.

1981-1999 - President of Karl Rove & Company in Austin, Texas.

1993-2007 - Adviser to George W. Bush and serves as senior adviser from 2000 to 2007.

1994 - Manages George W. Bush's run for governor of Texas and re-election in 1998.

2000 - Manages George W. Bush's run for president.

2000-2007 - Senior adviser to President George W. Bush.

July 2003 - Various news articles name Valerie Plame, as a CIA secret operative involved in the search for weapons of mass destruction in Africa. An anonymous, senior White House official is the source.

August 2003 - Plame's husband, US Ambassador Joseph Wilson, states that it was Rove who leaked her identity.

2004 - Engineers George W. Bush's re-election campaign.

2004-2007 - Deputy chief of staff to George W. Bush.

October 16, 2004 - Testifies before a grand jury pertaining to the CIA leak of Plame's identity.

February 8, 2005 - Is promoted to deputy White House chief of staff in charge of policy, national security and homeland security.

June 12, 2006 - Special Counsel Patrick Fitzgerald faxes a letter to Rove's attorney, Robert Luskin, informing him that Rove will not be charged in the CIA leak case.

July 13, 2006 - Rove is named in a federal civil lawsuit, along with Vice President Dick Cheney, Scooter Libby, and a number of unnamed defendants, by Plame and Wilson. The suit contends Plame was the victim of intentional and malicious exposure and that both she and Wilson "suffered a violation of rights guaranteed them under the United States Constitution and the laws of the District of Columbia." The lawsuit is later dismissed.

August 13, 2007 - Resigns as deputy chief of staff and senior adviser to President George W. Bush, effective August 31.

December 13, 2007 - A Senate panel finds Rove in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify and release documents in the investigation into the 2006 firings of nine US attorneys.

May 22, 2008 - The House Judiciary Committee subpoenas Rove, ordering him to testify regarding allegations he was a key player in pressing the Department of Justice to dismiss some US attorneys and to prosecute Democrats. He does not appear at the July 10 hearing.

May 2009 - Rove is questioned by special prosecutor Nora Dannehy about his role in the firings of US attorneys.

July 2009 - Rove testifies for two days in a closed session before the House Judiciary Committee about the firings of US attorneys.

March 9, 2010 - Rove's book, "Courage and Consequence: My Life as a Conservative in the Fight," is published.

2010 - Helps launch super PAC American Crossroads and an affiliated group, Crossroads GPS.

2013 - Forms another super PAC called the Conservative Victory Project.

November 2015 - A biography written by Rove, "The Triumph of William McKinley: Why the Election of 1896 Still Matters," is published.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
A Breezy, Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Honey Creek Mall stores get ready for last minute Christmas shopping rush

Image

Local stores prepare for Super Saterday

Image

Police: Bus Driver to blame for morning accident

Image

Fork in the Road - Flesor's Candy Kitchen

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

One injured in early-morning crash involving dump truck and semi.

Image

Davonte Brown appeared before Judge Sarah Mullican Friday

Image

Giant pickup tower makes holiday shopping easy

Image

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools