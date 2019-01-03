Clear
Ibrahim al-Jaafari Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Ibrahim al-Jaafari, former foreign minister and prime minister of ...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of Ibrahim al-Jaafari, former foreign minister and prime minister of Iraq.

Personal:
Birth date: 1947

Birth place: Karbala, Iraq

Marriage: married, name unknown publicly

Children: five

Education: Mosul University, M.D., 1974

Religion: Shiite Muslim

Other Facts:
Al Dawa (formally the Hizb al-Dawa al-Islamiyya or the Islamic Call Party), is a Shia Islamist party with close connections with Iran's clerical regime.

Included Sunni Arab leaders in his new government to help support a modern Islamic state that protects women's rights.

Timeline:
1968 - Joins the Islamic Dawa Party.

1980 - Flees Iraq for Iran in order to escape Saddam Hussein's crack-down on members of the Dawa Party.

1990-2003 - Leader of the London branch of the Dawa Party.

2003 - Returns to Iraq following the fall of Saddam Hussein.

August 2003 - Becomes a member of the Iraqi Governing Council and serves as the Council's first rotating chairman.

2004-2005 - One of two vice presidents in Iraq's interim government.

April 7, 2005 - Iraq's new president, Jalal Talabani, nominates al-Jaafari as prime minister.

May 3, 2005 - Sworn in as Iraq's interim prime minister.

April 20, 2006 - Under pressure from the US, al-Jaafari steps down and agrees to withdraw his nomination for a second term.

May 2006 - Is replaced as prime minister by Nuri al-Maliki.

June 2008 - Is expelled from the Dawa Party after forming a new political party, the National Reform Movement.

August 2009 - Shiite political leaders announce the formation of the Iraqi National Alliance. Al-Jaafari is a member of the coalition.

September 2014 - Becomes foreign minister.

October 25, 2018 - Steps down as foreign minister.

