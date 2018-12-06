Clear

George Tenet Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of George Tenet, former ...

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 7:10 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 7:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here is a look at the life of George Tenet, former director of the CIA.

Personal:
Birth date: January 5, 1953

Central Intelligence Agency

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

International relations and national security

National security

Politics

September 11

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Terrorist attacks

Unrest, conflicts and war

US Congress

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US government independent agencies

US intelligence agencies

US Senate

Fast Facts

George Tenet

Political Figures - US

Intelligence services

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Birth place: Flushing, NY

Birth name: George John Tenet

Father: John Tenet, restaurant owner

Mother: Evangelia Tenet

Marriage: A. Stephanie Glakas-Tenet

Children: John Michael

Education: Georgetown University, B.S.F.S., 1976; Columbia University, M.I.A., 1978

Other Facts:
His parents immigrated to the United States from Greece.

Has a twin brother, William.

Timeline:
1978-1979 - Works as research director of the American Hellenic Institute.

1979-1982 - Works at the Solar Energy Industries Association.

1982-1985 - Serves as Legislative Assistant, then Legislative Director, for the office of Sen. John Heinz.

1985 - Becomes a staff member on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

1989-1993 - Serves as staff director for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

1993 - Joins President Bill Clinton's national security transition team.

1993-1995 - Serves as senior director for intelligence programs for the National Security Council.

July 1995 - Appointed Deputy Director of the CIA by President Bill Clinton.

December 16, 1996 - Tenet becomes acting director of the CIA.

July 11, 1997 - Sworn in as Director of the CIA.

April 14, 2004 - Tenet testifies before the 9/11 commission acknowledging mistakes were made and saying that the CIA's failure to stop the September 11, 2001 terror attacks "haunts all of us to this day."

June 3, 2004 - President George W. Bush announces that Tenet has resigned as CIA Director. His last official day will be July 11, 2004.

December 14, 2004 - Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

2004-2007 - Professor at Georgetown University.

April 30, 2007 - His book, "At the Center of the Storm: My Years at the CIA," is published. In an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" about the book he denies the use of torture by the United States in post 9/11 interrogations of al Qaeda operatives. Tenet also claims that repeated CIA warnings that a terrorist attack was imminent before 9/11 were ignored, and that senior officials used his "slam dunk" reference about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq to bolster Bush's decision to launch the war.

2007-present - Managing director at investment bank Allen & Company in New York City.

December 9, 2014 - Along with other CIA officials, Tenet publishes an op-ed piece in The Wall Street Journal responding to a report regarding the torturous detention and interrogation techniques used by the US government when questioning suspected terrorists following 9/11.

August 16, 2018 - Former senior intelligence officials, including Tenet, release a statement denouncing President Donald Trump's decision to revoke John Brennan's security clearance. In the letter, the senior officials refer to the decision as "ill-considered" and "unprecedented."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Clearing and much colder.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blue, the Colts mascot stops by Sullivan Middle School

Image

Downtown Terre Haute holiday festivities

Image

New business opens in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Terre Haute group buys gifts for foster kids

Image

People are happy Margaret Avenue has reopened

Image

Current sheriff and sheriff-elect talk about the jail situation

Image

Kevin celebrates 36 years at WTHI

Image

Snow and cold - Kevin has your full forecast

Image

Washington Railroad bypass

Image

Children's Medicine Recall

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder