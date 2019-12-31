Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Good Samaritan Dayson Heart Center

520 S. Seventh Street Vincennes IN 47591
812-885-3243 or 800-928-3243
https://www.gshvin.org/heart

Comprehensive Heart & Vascular Services

At Good Samaritan, we have outfitted the Dayson Heart Center with the latest equipment for diagnosing and treating heart disease. Our multidisciplinary approach aims to diagnose and treat a wide range of cardiovascular issues for patients of all ages.

With our Board Certified Physicians of Interventional Cardiologist and Cardiothoracic Surgeons, you can rest easy knowing that you and your family will get the care and attention you deserve. Our seasoned team of medical professionals are also supported by Acute Care Nurse Practitioners as well as other Clinical Specialists.

We believe in taking a holistic approach to care, and also offer many services to assist patients with their mental and emotional needs while treating their heart.

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Chilly, but maybe some sun?
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Health habbits to prevent heart disease

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Women's Health Day Saturday Landsbaum Health Education Center

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Partly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 37

Image

North Central Washington Catholic

Image

North Daviess Bloomfield

Image

Linton South Knox

Image

Washington Vincennes Lincoln

Image

THS Northview

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax