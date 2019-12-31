Good Samaritan Dayson Heart Center

Comprehensive Heart & Vascular Services

At Good Samaritan, we have outfitted the Dayson Heart Center with the latest equipment for diagnosing and treating heart disease. Our multidisciplinary approach aims to diagnose and treat a wide range of cardiovascular issues for patients of all ages.

With our Board Certified Physicians of Interventional Cardiologist and Cardiothoracic Surgeons, you can rest easy knowing that you and your family will get the care and attention you deserve. Our seasoned team of medical professionals are also supported by Acute Care Nurse Practitioners as well as other Clinical Specialists.

We believe in taking a holistic approach to care, and also offer many services to assist patients with their mental and emotional needs while treating their heart.