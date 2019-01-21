Sycamore Manor is a senior living community offering independent living residences, as well as respite/short stays for those with specialized needs. Our elegant accommodations and beautifully landscaped grounds provide a comfortable setting for active seniors and those requiring friendly assistance with daily tasks.

Our community’s residents enjoy a variety of services and amenities, including restaurant-style dining, social, spiritual, and recreational activities, exercise classes, fitness room, transportation, wireless Internet, a highly skilled 24-hour staff, a beauty salon, library, and housekeeping and a well-stocked laundry.