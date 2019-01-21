Clear

Sycamore Manor

222 S 25th St, Terre Haute IN 47803
(812) 478-2400
https://www.fivestarseniorliving.com/communities/in/terre-haute/sycamore-manor

Sycamore Manor is a senior living community offering independent living residences, as well as respite/short stays for those with specialized needs. Our elegant accommodations and beautifully landscaped grounds provide a comfortable setting for active seniors and those requiring friendly assistance with daily tasks.

Our community’s residents enjoy a variety of services and amenities, including restaurant-style dining, social, spiritual, and recreational activities, exercise classes, fitness room,  transportation, wireless Internet, a highly skilled 24-hour staff, a beauty salon, library, and housekeeping and a well-stocked laundry.

Terre Haute
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 0°
Rockville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Casey
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Marshall
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Frigid Day, But Some Sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Dangerous cold temperatures across the Wabash Valley

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

Community holds benefit for families of North Central crash victims

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

All You Need to Know for Monday

Mostly sunny, still cold. High: 21°

ISU celebrates '79 team

Sunday Night Weather Update

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Covered in love; looking for love

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

The latest Closings and Delays

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children