Digestive Health Associates

3903 S. 7th Street, Suite 1D Terre Haute Indiana 47802
(812) 814-3417
Helping you get your health to a better place so you can get back to doing the things you love.

Dr. Rajiv Sharma, a board certified gastroenterologist (GI doctor) in Indiana, is a specialist in the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal tract conditions. Digestive Health Associates treat a variety of GI conditions and liver issues and advocate for proactive maintenance of digestive health.

Digestive Health Associates performs diagnostic and therapeutic procedures to treat conditions such as Crohn’s Disease, Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids, IBS, GERD, NERD, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Chronic Pancreatitis, Familial Cancer Syndromes and others.

Dr. Rajiv Sharma is proud to open Digestive Health Associates, LLC in Terre Haute, Indiana. Digestive Health Associates offers cutting edge treatment and first-class care for all of your digestive needs. Digestive Health Associates offers elective treatments, diagnostic procedures, health improvement, weight loss help and more.

Our goal is to help you get your health to a better place so you can get back to doing the things you love. We hope to meet you soon!

WHAT IS A GASTROENTEROLOGIST? AND WHAT DO THEY FOCUS ON?
A Gastroenterologist is a physician that deals with diseases of the Gastrointestinal system that includes Esophagus, Stomach, Small bowel, Colon, Liver, Pancreas and Bile ducts. A Gastroenterologist typically undergoes three years of advanced training called Fellowship on top of three years of Internal Medicine Training. During the fellowship training, a lot of focus is paid on acquiring good Endoscopic skills & techniques and learning medical management of various Gastrointestinal and Liver diseases. A typical gastroenterologist performs thousands of endoscopic procedures (such as Upper Endoscopy, Colonoscopy, Feeding tubes, ERCPs, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Camera Pills) during their gastroenterology career. To be Board certified a Gastroenterologist has to go through rigorous sub-specialty training and meet very high standards that are establish by American Board of Internal Medicine.

WHAT DOES A TYPICAL GASTROENTEROLOGIST’S DAY LOOKS LIKE?
A typical Gastroenterologist sees patients in office, in the hospital and performs procedures such as Endoscopy, Colonoscopy, Camera Pills, ERCP and EUS. They work closely with a Dietitian to make dietary recommendations for their patients.

