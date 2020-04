Big Willys Townhouse

Big Willy’s Lakehouse and Townhouse feature a huge porterhouse along with fresh fish specials flown in for each weekend.

Try the Townhouse in Terre Haute or the Lakehouse with a great view in Staunton.

Townhouse:

1724 Lafayette Avenue

Terre Haute, Indiana 47804

Facebook

(812) 814-4102





Lakehouse:

7395 N County Rd 425 W

Staunton, Indiana 47834

Facebook

(812) 446-5253