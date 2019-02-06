Clear
Nominate a law enforcement officer who goes above the call of duty, has a positive impact in your community through their actions, involvement, etc.

Complete your online nomination form now, or if you prefer to mail in your nomination, please mail your completed nomination form to:

Honoring the Badge
c/o WTHI- TV
800 Ohio Street
Terre Haute, IN 47807

