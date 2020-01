WTHI-TV and Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 announce Concerts on Pepsi Stage

February 29th Resurrection (Journey Tribute) and Dave Fleppard (Def Leopard Tribute) General Admission $25

April 18th Roots and Boots Acoustic show featuring Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, and Collin Raye General Admission $45

Supporting Sponsors:

Fuson Automotive

Labor Link

Candlewood Suites

Blackburn Collision

Tickets available at 19 Casey’s General Store Locations