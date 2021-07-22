Shortened stay for swine at Tippecanoe County Fair

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — Local 4-H members are preparing for the upcoming 2021 Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair.

The fair officially kicks-off this Saturday and will run through Saturday, July 24.

Tippecanoe County 4-H members can expect some changes this year, including the opportunity to show in the new coliseum.

"I know we're changing the layout in our barn and our penning is different and we're going to have a new way we come into the coliseum,” said the Tippecanoe County 4-H Swine Superintendent and Vice President of the fairboard, Jason Hankins.

While the fair does not officially kick-off until Saturday, 4-H members showing swine will be checking their livestock in on Friday.

"On Friday morning July 16 at 5:00 we'll go from 5-9:00 in the morning,” said Hankins. “Then we'll break in the afternoon and then come back and do 5-9:00 in the evening."

Hankins said the layout of the fair will be different this year due to the new facilities.

"What we're going to use for the swine is what we call the ‘West Wing’”, said Hankins. “It's just east of the old swine barn."

4-H members showing swine will also notice another change this year.

Hankins said the fairboard decided to implement a recommendation from the Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH).

“We are running on a shorter timeframe as far as when we land, when we show and when we leave," said Hankins. "We will show on Sunday and then following the grand drive of the swine show everything is released."

Hankins said the Tippecanoe County Fair is implementing the 72-hour recommendation from BOAH.

The recommendation has been out since 2012 and it serves as a way to be proactive and reduce the opportunity for diseases to pass.

"We kind of decided as Superintendents in September to scratch pretty much the old schedule and rebuild,” said Hankins. “I asked the rest of the Superintendents of all the other species if we can implement this in and start to work it into our program."

With the 72-hour recommendation implemented at the upcoming Tippecanoe County Fair, swine will check-in on Friday and show on Sunday.

"With the old fair schedule that was a little bit of a challenge,” said Hankins. “We would come in on a Sunday and we didn't show until Wednesday and we didn't leave until Thursday or Friday."

Even though there is no disease threat, Hankins said the new facility has allowed them to implement this 72-hour recommendation.

"For the safety of the livestock and the health of the livestock, anytime you move you cause stress with them,” said Hankins. “Just changing environment and all of that to have that three-day rule and it seems to make things go a lot smoother for everyone all the way around, especially the livestock.”

After the Grand Drive on Sunday, the pigs will leave the fairgrounds. Hankins said on Monday evening sheep and boer goats will be moving into the West Pavilion.

Hankins said the new timeline is beneficial for everyone, including the livestock.

“We are going to keep a few pigs on the fairground so everyone can still come to the fair and see a pig,” said Hankins. “We’re probably going to have about six or eight of them and they will be here all week.”