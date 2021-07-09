Running 4 Heroes Honors Detective Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Zechariah Cartledge started the nonprofit organization Running 4 Heroes when he was 10 years old.

Zechariah runs a mile for every Law Enforcement Officer, Firefighter, and Border Patrol Agent that dies in the line of duty. In just two years, he has run 950 miles. Running 4 Heroes has also been able to donate to the families of many of these fallen heroes.

"Since I became a nonprofit and started getting donations, I've given over $150,000 to 20 recipients over the past year and a half," said Cartledge.

