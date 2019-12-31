What's The Scoop? had planned on opening before the Covid 19 broke out but this virus set us back several months. We finally opened on Jun 20, 2020 and have gradually gained traction with the local traffic at Top Guns, Rollies Pizza and The Climbing Cafe. We are hoping to get a new sign out front in the next few months as business grows to allow us to get one Stop by and check us out, we most likley have your favorite flavor and maybe your new one too... Open Tues - Sat noon - 7pm Thank You