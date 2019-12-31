Oy Vey! Jewish Bakery and Delicatessen

We have contactless delivery, curbside(we come to you) and inside pick up and pic-nic style patio dining no waitresses at table and customers dispose of their own debris for staffs health as well as customers. Masks are required by State now but whilst eating, not required. Please social distance others to avoid co;flicks. Everyone’s level of safety varies so let’s all be conscious of others. We are a love led business and will co;tongue to serve others and welcome the stranger.