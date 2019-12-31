Austin A Burns DDS PC

We expect to deliver excellence in dentistry to each individual patient we encounter. We strive to establish personal and long-lasting relationships between all office staff and our patients through a “family” atmosphere. Our patients desire superior dental care from a personal and dedicated staff. We are devoted to rendering such care with honesty and integrity. We offer sedation dentistry to help patients who are apprehensive about dental treatment.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|99464
|4788
|Lake
|10963
|434
|DuPage
|10414
|500
|Kane
|8433
|291
|Will
|7762
|336
|Winnebago
|3365
|111
|St. Clair
|2794
|151
|McHenry
|2510
|109
|Madison
|1540
|71
|Kankakee
|1517
|66
|Rock Island
|1355
|30
|Champaign
|1263
|17
|Unassigned
|1212
|193
|Kendall
|1132
|21
|Peoria
|852
|32
|DeKalb
|717
|23
|Sangamon
|692
|33
|Boone
|659
|21
|Jackson
|420
|19
|McLean
|408
|15
|Randolph
|369
|7
|LaSalle
|350
|18
|Ogle
|344
|5
|Stephenson
|290
|6
|Adams
|289
|1
|Macon
|282
|22
|Clinton
|273
|17
|Coles
|255
|17
|Union
|241
|21
|Whiteside
|241
|16
|Tazewell
|235
|8
|Grundy
|215
|5
|Williamson
|211
|4
|Monroe
|199
|13
|Knox
|196
|0
|Iroquois
|181
|5
|Cass
|157
|11
|Warren
|154
|0
|Henry
|146
|1
|Morgan
|145
|5
|Jefferson
|137
|17
|Vermilion
|137
|2
|Lee
|119
|2
|McDonough
|118
|15
|Montgomery
|107
|2
|Marion
|96
|0
|Macoupin
|95
|3
|Pulaski
|88
|0
|Douglas
|84
|0
|Franklin
|79
|0
|Jo Daviess
|70
|1
|Perry
|70
|1
|Woodford
|64
|3
|Livingston
|61
|2
|Saline
|59
|0
|Bureau
|57
|2
|Christian
|56
|4
|Logan
|55
|0
|Jersey
|54
|1
|Clark
|50
|0
|Jasper
|49
|7
|Effingham
|46
|1
|Johnson
|42
|0
|Fayette
|39
|3
|Mercer
|38
|0
|Cumberland
|37
|1
|Mason
|36
|0
|Menard
|35
|0
|Washington
|35
|0
|Ford
|33
|1
|Moultrie
|33
|0
|Alexander
|32
|0
|White
|32
|0
|Piatt
|31
|0
|Shelby
|29
|1
|Bond
|28
|1
|Lawrence
|28
|0
|Wayne
|27
|1
|Crawford
|26
|0
|Carroll
|24
|2
|De Witt
|24
|0
|Wabash
|24
|0
|Hancock
|22
|1
|Massac
|22
|0
|Fulton
|21
|0
|Gallatin
|21
|0
|Edgar
|18
|0
|Marshall
|15
|0
|Schuyler
|14
|0
|Greene
|13
|0
|Brown
|11
|0
|Hamilton
|11
|0
|Clay
|9
|0
|Pike
|9
|0
|Richland
|9
|0
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Hardin
|7
|0
|Edwards
|6
|0
|Stark
|6
|0
|Calhoun
|4
|0
|Putnam
|3
|0
|Out of IL
|2
|0
|Pope
|2
|0
|Scott
|2
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|12991
|709
|Lake
|6277
|256
|Elkhart
|4080
|68
|Allen
|3203
|144
|St. Joseph
|2553
|74
|Hamilton
|1991
|102
|Cass
|1674
|9
|Hendricks
|1573
|106
|Johnson
|1464
|118
|Vanderburgh
|1191
|6
|Porter
|942
|38
|Tippecanoe
|889
|10
|Clark
|806
|45
|Madison
|716
|64
|LaPorte
|699
|28
|Kosciusko
|689
|8
|Howard
|683
|60
|Marshall
|671
|14
|Bartholomew
|641
|45
|Noble
|574
|28
|Boone
|547
|45
|Hancock
|519
|36
|Delaware
|516
|52
|Jackson
|508
|3
|Floyd
|501
|44
|LaGrange
|500
|10
|Monroe
|490
|28
|Shelby
|476
|25
|Dubois
|446
|7
|Grant
|413
|28
|Morgan
|367
|31
|Warrick
|358
|29
|Dearborn
|346
|25
|Henry
|324
|18
|Clinton
|311
|3
|Vigo
|310
|9
|Montgomery
|306
|20
|White
|306
|10
|Lawrence
|281
|26
|Decatur
|266
|32
|Harrison
|236
|22
|Wayne
|215
|7
|Miami
|214
|2
|Greene
|208
|33
|Scott
|200
|9
|Putnam
|196
|8
|Jennings
|188
|12
|DeKalb
|179
|4
|Daviess
|174
|17
|Ripley
|163
|7
|Gibson
|162
|2
|Jasper
|162
|2
|Steuben
|162
|3
|Perry
|161
|12
|Orange
|154
|24
|Franklin
|150
|8
|Starke
|141
|4
|Jefferson
|133
|2
|Wabash
|131
|3
|Carroll
|120
|2
|Fayette
|120
|7
|Whitley
|120
|6
|Posey
|115
|0
|Huntington
|111
|2
|Newton
|101
|10
|Wells
|101
|1
|Fulton
|99
|2
|Spencer
|93
|1
|Knox
|90
|0
|Randolph
|83
|4
|Washington
|77
|1
|Clay
|73
|5
|Jay
|73
|0
|Rush
|71
|3
|Pulaski
|67
|1
|Sullivan
|65
|1
|Adams
|58
|1
|Owen
|58
|1
|Brown
|55
|1
|Benton
|54
|0
|Tipton
|47
|2
|Blackford
|45
|2
|Fountain
|43
|2
|Crawford
|37
|0
|Switzerland
|36
|0
|Martin
|35
|0
|Ohio
|33
|2
|Parke
|33
|0
|Pike
|21
|0
|Vermillion
|20
|0
|Union
|18
|0
|Warren
|17
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|194