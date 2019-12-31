Bush Family Restaurant

Finest fish sandwich money can buy, award winning Tenderloins, family owned and operated Attention
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|8541
|497
|Lake
|2946
|144
|Cass
|1560
|6
|Allen
|1053
|65
|Hendricks
|1050
|61
|Hamilton
|1042
|92
|Johnson
|1016
|97
|St. Joseph
|1014
|30
|Elkhart
|733
|24
|Madison
|553
|57
|Bartholomew
|438
|31
|Clark
|430
|36
|Porter
|412
|13
|LaPorte
|360
|16
|Jackson
|336
|1
|Tippecanoe
|313
|2
|Floyd
|304
|38
|Howard
|303
|14
|Hancock
|301
|24
|Shelby
|298
|20
|Delaware
|297
|23
|Boone
|261
|34
|Morgan
|250
|21
|Vanderburgh
|223
|3
|Decatur
|220
|31
|Montgomery
|187
|13
|White
|186
|5
|Harrison
|174
|18
|Grant
|167
|19
|Dubois
|162
|2
|Greene
|161
|21
|Dearborn
|158
|19
|Monroe
|152
|9
|Noble
|152
|20
|Warrick
|151
|25
|Clinton
|149
|1
|Lawrence
|141
|22
|Henry
|137
|4
|Miami
|130
|1
|Putnam
|123
|6
|Orange
|122
|19
|Vigo
|119
|6
|Jennings
|117
|4
|Ripley
|107
|6
|Franklin
|106
|7
|Scott
|98
|2
|Carroll
|79
|2
|Daviess
|71
|15
|Newton
|71
|9
|Wabash
|71
|2
|Steuben
|69
|2
|Wayne
|62
|5
|Kosciusko
|60
|1
|LaGrange
|52
|2
|Washington
|50
|1
|Fulton
|45
|1
|Marshall
|44
|1
|Fayette
|42
|4
|Jasper
|42
|1
|Rush
|42
|2
|Jefferson
|40
|1
|Pulaski
|35
|0
|Clay
|32
|1
|Jay
|32
|0
|Brown
|31
|1
|Randolph
|30
|3
|Sullivan
|28
|0
|Starke
|27
|2
|Whitley
|27
|2
|Owen
|27
|1
|DeKalb
|26
|1
|Benton
|23
|0
|Crawford
|22
|0
|Knox
|22
|0
|Tipton
|21
|1
|Perry
|20
|0
|Huntington
|20
|2
|Fountain
|18
|2
|Wells
|18
|0
|Switzerland
|18
|0
|Parke
|17
|0
|Blackford
|17
|1
|Posey
|16
|0
|Ohio
|13
|0
|Spencer
|12
|1
|Warren
|12
|1
|Gibson
|10
|0
|Adams
|10
|1
|Union
|8
|0
|Martin
|8
|0
|Vermillion
|7
|0
|Pike
|5
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|146
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|64691
|2980
|Lake
|6709
|221
|DuPage
|6171
|315
|Kane
|4682
|120
|Will
|4560
|244
|Winnebago
|1564
|39
|McHenry
|1224
|64
|St. Clair
|832
|69
|Kankakee
|693
|34
|Rock Island
|594
|21
|Kendall
|592
|19
|Madison
|499
|45
|Champaign
|435
|7
|Boone
|314
|14
|Sangamon
|311
|25
|DeKalb
|268
|4
|Randolph
|238
|3
|McLean
|189
|6
|Jackson
|186
|10
|Ogle
|173
|2
|Macon
|170
|17
|Clinton
|165
|14
|Peoria
|162
|6
|Stephenson
|160
|1
|Whiteside
|125
|9
|Union
|122
|4
|LaSalle
|121
|8
|Iroquois
|119
|4
|Warren
|110
|0
|Jefferson
|100
|17
|Monroe
|90
|11
|Knox
|89
|0
|Out of IL
|87
|1
|Coles
|85
|7
|Grundy
|80
|1
|Lee
|75
|1
|McDonough
|72
|3
|Unassigned
|70
|0
|Cass
|66
|0
|Henry
|65
|0
|Tazewell
|64
|3
|Williamson
|52
|1
|Marion
|49
|0
|Jasper
|45
|7
|Adams
|42
|1
|Macoupin
|42
|1
|Perry
|40
|0
|Pulaski
|40
|0
|Montgomery
|39
|1
|Morgan
|35
|1
|Christian
|32
|4
|Vermilion
|30
|1
|Livingston
|27
|1
|Douglas
|26
|0
|Jo Daviess
|21
|0
|Fayette
|19
|2
|Jersey
|19
|1
|Ford
|18
|1
|Washington
|18
|0
|Menard
|17
|0
|Mason
|16
|0
|Woodford
|16
|1
|Bureau
|15
|1
|Shelby
|15
|1
|Carroll
|14
|2
|Mercer
|14
|0
|Bond
|12
|1
|Hancock
|12
|0
|Crawford
|11
|0
|Franklin
|11
|0
|Brown
|10
|0
|Fulton
|10
|0
|Logan
|10
|0
|Clark
|9
|0
|Cumberland
|9
|0
|Piatt
|9
|0
|Wayne
|9
|1
|Alexander
|8
|0
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Moultrie
|8
|0
|Johnson
|7
|0
|Schuyler
|7
|0
|Effingham
|6
|1
|Massac
|6
|0
|Saline
|6
|0
|Marshall
|5
|0
|De Witt
|4
|0
|Greene
|4
|0
|Lawrence
|4
|0
|Clay
|3
|0
|Richland
|3
|0
|Edwards
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|Stark
|2
|0
|White
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Pope
|1
|0
|Putnam
|1
|0
|Wabash
|1
|0
|Edgar
|0
|0