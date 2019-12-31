Wabash Valley Health Center, Located at 1436 Locust Street, Terre Haute, IN, is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) providing primary healthcare services. This health center receives HHS funding and has Federal Public Health Service (PHS) deemed status with respect to certain health or health-related claims, including medical malpractice claims, for itself and its covered individuals. The clinic sees patients of all ages and accepts most third party payers including Medicaid and Medicare. Wabash Valley Health Center has a sliding fee scale discount available for those that qualify. The discount applied will depend on the number of people who live in home and the amount of income combined for all living in the home. Household income has to be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to be considered. The clinic is staffed by a wide array of health care professionals. Wabash Valley Health Center provides a variety of services, including: Primary Medical Care, Dental Services, Medication Assistance, Behavioral Health, and Outreach & Enrollment.