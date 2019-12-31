Thiemann Office Products

We provide Office Products, Business Furniture and Design Services to the Wabash Valley. Your office is Our Priority! Thiemann’s has always been customer driven, with next business day delivery, unparalleled service and an unbeatable product selection - we are your smart choice for all your workplace needs. Your office is Our Priority!
In addition to all our other products We have available Hand Sanitizer, Gloves, Counter Top Protective Acrylic Shields, Hand Soap, Face Masks, Spray Disinfectant Cleaners, Paper Towels, Toilet Paper, etc. Some of these items are not listed on our online ordering site. Call (812-235-8149) or email Paul@Thiemannop.com for information. Orders can still be placed online for all of our Catalog Items at www.thiemannop.com/shop.
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|6730
|390
|Lake
|2233
|106
|Cass
|1442
|2
|Hendricks
|883
|46
|Hamilton
|882
|77
|Johnson
|746
|77
|Allen
|718
|56
|St. Joseph
|714
|24
|Madison
|462
|56
|Elkhart
|361
|16
|Clark
|347
|23
|Bartholomew
|314
|19
|LaPorte
|284
|9
|Porter
|281
|7
|Shelby
|241
|14
|Hancock
|236
|14
|Howard
|220
|9
|Floyd
|218
|27
|Delaware
|212
|15
|Boone
|207
|26
|Decatur
|206
|28
|Tippecanoe
|197
|2
|Jackson
|188
|1
|Morgan
|176
|8
|Vanderburgh
|163
|2
|Grant
|149
|13
|Harrison
|145
|11
|Dearborn
|140
|13
|Monroe
|135
|9
|Noble
|123
|14
|Miami
|121
|1
|Lawrence
|111
|14
|Montgomery
|110
|2
|Warrick
|110
|18
|Orange
|107
|14
|White
|106
|0
|Greene
|101
|8
|Franklin
|101
|7
|Ripley
|99
|6
|Jennings
|87
|3
|Putnam
|80
|5
|Vigo
|73
|6
|Clinton
|70
|1
|Carroll
|65
|1
|Wabash
|63
|2
|Newton
|61
|8
|Steuben
|59
|1
|Scott
|54
|2
|Daviess
|52
|15
|Henry
|47
|2
|Washington
|45
|1
|Wayne
|44
|3
|Kosciusko
|39
|1
|Rush
|37
|2
|Jasper
|37
|1
|LaGrange
|36
|2
|Fulton
|34
|1
|Fayette
|33
|4
|Marshall
|31
|1
|Pulaski
|31
|0
|Dubois
|30
|0
|Jefferson
|30
|0
|Owen
|24
|1
|Clay
|23
|1
|DeKalb
|23
|1
|Whitley
|22
|1
|Brown
|21
|1
|Tipton
|20
|1
|Knox
|20
|0
|Crawford
|19
|0
|Jay
|18
|0
|Randolph
|18
|2
|Starke
|17
|2
|Sullivan
|16
|0
|Switzerland
|15
|0
|Posey
|14
|0
|Fountain
|14
|2
|Parke
|13
|0
|Blackford
|12
|1
|Huntington
|12
|2
|Warren
|12
|1
|Perry
|11
|0
|Benton
|10
|0
|Union
|8
|0
|Adams
|8
|1
|Gibson
|7
|0
|Vermillion
|7
|0
|Ohio
|7
|0
|Wells
|7
|0
|Martin
|7
|0
|Spencer
|6
|1
|Pike
|2
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|113
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|46689
|2004
|Lake
|4529
|162
|DuPage
|4056
|220
|Will
|3332
|189
|Kane
|2331
|74
|McHenry
|814
|42
|Winnebago
|696
|20
|St. Clair
|601
|42
|Rock Island
|465
|14
|Kankakee
|416
|27
|Madison
|374
|28
|Kendall
|346
|10
|Sangamon
|231
|14
|Champaign
|212
|6
|Randolph
|203
|2
|Boone
|155
|10
|Jackson
|154
|9
|DeKalb
|141
|1
|Ogle
|137
|1
|Macon
|129
|13
|Peoria
|126
|4
|Clinton
|116
|7
|McLean
|108
|3
|Unassigned
|105
|0
|Whiteside
|98
|6
|Warren
|88
|0
|Jefferson
|86
|15
|LaSalle
|84
|2
|Monroe
|74
|11
|Stephenson
|72
|0
|Out of IL
|68
|4
|Iroquois
|62
|1
|Knox
|61
|0
|Henry
|54
|0
|Tazewell
|53
|3
|Lee
|49
|0
|Cass
|48
|0
|Union
|48
|1
|Grundy
|48
|0
|Jasper
|46
|5
|McDonough
|42
|2
|Williamson
|40
|0
|Adams
|40
|1
|Macoupin
|39
|1
|Marion
|38
|0
|Perry
|35
|0
|Montgomery
|33
|1
|Christian
|28
|4
|Morgan
|26
|1
|Livingston
|23
|1
|Pulaski
|23
|0
|Coles
|22
|1
|Vermilion
|22
|1
|Douglas
|20
|0
|Menard
|16
|0
|Fayette
|16
|2
|Jersey
|15
|1
|Mason
|15
|0
|Woodford
|15
|1
|Washington
|15
|0
|Jo Daviess
|14
|0
|Bureau
|12
|1
|Ford
|11
|1
|Mercer
|10
|0
|Carroll
|10
|2
|Crawford
|10
|0
|Shelby
|10
|1
|Hancock
|10
|0
|Franklin
|10
|0
|Bond
|8
|1
|Piatt
|7
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Alexander
|6
|0
|Brown
|6
|0
|Moultrie
|6
|0
|Effingham
|5
|1
|Clark
|5
|0
|Henderson
|5
|0
|Saline
|4
|0
|Marshall
|4
|0
|Johnson
|4
|0
|Massac
|4
|0
|Cumberland
|4
|0
|Greene
|3
|0
|De Witt
|3
|0
|Richland
|3
|0
|Fulton
|3
|0
|Lawrence
|3
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|White
|2
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Schuyler
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Wabash
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Stark
|1
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0