Smiddy's Carpets plus & Colortile

We're a full service Flooring store serving the Wabash Valley for the last 40 years. We specialize in everything flooring. From Hardwood to ceramic and stone, carpet, vinyl and all of the new waterproof LVT's, we lay it all.
We are currently open but, we see people in the store and in home measurements by appointment only. This allows us to limit the amount of customers in the store and keep good social distancing. It also allows for proper cleaning in between customers. Please call for an appointment. We schedule most anytime Monday thru Saturday. Thank you so much for your support of local small businesses.
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|5080
|282
|Lake
|1715
|77
|Cass
|1101
|1
|Hamilton
|729
|58
|Hendricks
|645
|31
|St. Joseph
|602
|16
|Johnson
|548
|58
|Allen
|504
|37
|Madison
|401
|46
|Clark
|283
|13
|Elkhart
|269
|7
|Bartholomew
|238
|11
|Porter
|228
|5
|Hancock
|204
|9
|LaPorte
|199
|5
|Decatur
|195
|27
|Shelby
|191
|10
|Boone
|185
|20
|Floyd
|173
|13
|Howard
|158
|5
|Delaware
|152
|13
|Morgan
|136
|4
|Vanderburgh
|126
|1
|Harrison
|125
|5
|Jackson
|125
|1
|Monroe
|122
|7
|Grant
|119
|8
|Miami
|96
|0
|Lawrence
|95
|11
|Franklin
|95
|7
|Tippecanoe
|95
|2
|Ripley
|91
|5
|Dearborn
|90
|6
|Warrick
|84
|14
|Jennings
|72
|2
|Orange
|63
|8
|Vigo
|62
|5
|Putnam
|59
|4
|Noble
|58
|9
|Greene
|48
|6
|Newton
|46
|5
|Daviess
|46
|11
|White
|42
|0
|Washington
|41
|0
|Jasper
|40
|1
|Scott
|39
|2
|Montgomery
|37
|0
|Henry
|36
|1
|Clinton
|35
|1
|Wayne
|33
|3
|Rush
|31
|1
|Kosciusko
|30
|1
|Marshall
|28
|1
|Wabash
|28
|1
|Fulton
|26
|0
|Fayette
|26
|4
|Jefferson
|26
|0
|LaGrange
|24
|2
|Owen
|22
|1
|Pulaski
|21
|0
|Steuben
|21
|1
|Knox
|20
|0
|Clay
|19
|1
|Dubois
|18
|0
|Carroll
|18
|1
|Tipton
|18
|1
|DeKalb
|16
|1
|Whitley
|16
|1
|Crawford
|16
|0
|Brown
|15
|1
|Switzerland
|15
|0
|Starke
|15
|1
|Randolph
|15
|2
|Sullivan
|13
|0
|Jay
|12
|0
|Parke
|12
|0
|Warren
|11
|1
|Fountain
|10
|2
|Perry
|10
|0
|Posey
|9
|0
|Huntington
|9
|2
|Vermillion
|7
|0
|Adams
|7
|1
|Martin
|7
|0
|Benton
|7
|0
|Blackford
|7
|1
|Union
|6
|0
|Gibson
|6
|0
|Wells
|5
|0
|Spencer
|5
|0
|Ohio
|4
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|33449
|1457
|Lake
|3192
|123
|DuPage
|2736
|139
|Will
|2254
|145
|Kane
|1308
|41
|McHenry
|552
|31
|St. Clair
|434
|25
|Winnebago
|365
|10
|Rock Island
|342
|9
|Unassigned
|335
|0
|Madison
|318
|18
|Kankakee
|313
|24
|Kendall
|235
|5
|Sangamon
|159
|8
|Randolph
|126
|1
|Champaign
|114
|6
|Ogle
|110
|1
|Macon
|103
|11
|McLean
|94
|3
|Clinton
|90
|1
|DeKalb
|82
|1
|Boone
|81
|9
|Jefferson
|81
|9
|Peoria
|78
|2
|Whiteside
|76
|5
|Jackson
|75
|7
|Monroe
|67
|10
|Warren
|53
|0
|LaSalle
|49
|1
|Jasper
|44
|3
|Adams
|40
|0
|Tazewell
|38
|3
|Henry
|38
|0
|Knox
|36
|0
|Grundy
|30
|0
|Macoupin
|30
|0
|Marion
|28
|0
|Christian
|28
|4
|Williamson
|28
|0
|Cass
|27
|0
|Montgomery
|24
|1
|Coles
|22
|1
|Lee
|22
|0
|Stephenson
|22
|0
|Morgan
|21
|1
|Iroquois
|20
|0
|Livingston
|20
|1
|Pulaski
|17
|0
|Vermilion
|16
|0
|Fayette
|16
|2
|Douglas
|14
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|McDonough
|12
|0
|Woodford
|12
|1
|Jersey
|12
|1
|Bureau
|11
|0
|Jo Daviess
|11
|0
|Crawford
|10
|0
|Mason
|10
|0
|Shelby
|10
|0
|Carroll
|9
|2
|Franklin
|8
|0
|Washington
|8
|0
|Union
|8
|0
|Ford
|8
|1
|Menard
|7
|0
|Piatt
|7
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Mercer
|7
|0
|Effingham
|5
|1
|Moultrie
|5
|0
|Hancock
|5
|0
|Clark
|5
|0
|Bond
|5
|1
|Johnson
|4
|0
|Massac
|4
|0
|Henderson
|4
|0
|Marshall
|4
|0
|Saline
|3
|0
|Cumberland
|3
|0
|Greene
|3
|0
|Alexander
|3
|0
|Lawrence
|3
|0
|Fulton
|3
|0
|Richland
|3
|0
|White
|2
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|De Witt
|2
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Wabash
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Schuyler
|1
|0
|Stark
|1
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0