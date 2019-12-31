Langmans Wildlife & Pest Control

Langmans is a professional Wildlife Control company that offers humane trapping/removal of nuisance wildlife. We also provide clean up and restoration services for damages caused by wildlife issues including roof repairs, soffit repairs, removal of soiled insulation, new insulation installation, etc.
Langmans is commuted to being as non-contact as possible. We can schedule appointments, inspections, and take payments over the phone. Due to Covid-19, we are not taking walk-in customers at this time. Please contact our office by phone or email.
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|5080
|282
|Lake
|1715
|77
|Cass
|1101
|1
|Hamilton
|729
|58
|Hendricks
|645
|31
|St. Joseph
|602
|16
|Johnson
|548
|58
|Allen
|504
|37
|Madison
|401
|46
|Clark
|283
|13
|Elkhart
|269
|7
|Bartholomew
|238
|11
|Porter
|228
|5
|Hancock
|204
|9
|LaPorte
|199
|5
|Decatur
|195
|27
|Shelby
|191
|10
|Boone
|185
|20
|Floyd
|173
|13
|Howard
|158
|5
|Delaware
|152
|13
|Morgan
|136
|4
|Vanderburgh
|126
|1
|Harrison
|125
|5
|Jackson
|125
|1
|Monroe
|122
|7
|Grant
|119
|8
|Miami
|96
|0
|Lawrence
|95
|11
|Franklin
|95
|7
|Tippecanoe
|95
|2
|Ripley
|91
|5
|Dearborn
|90
|6
|Warrick
|84
|14
|Jennings
|72
|2
|Orange
|63
|8
|Vigo
|62
|5
|Putnam
|59
|4
|Noble
|58
|9
|Greene
|48
|6
|Newton
|46
|5
|Daviess
|46
|11
|White
|42
|0
|Washington
|41
|0
|Jasper
|40
|1
|Scott
|39
|2
|Montgomery
|37
|0
|Henry
|36
|1
|Clinton
|35
|1
|Wayne
|33
|3
|Rush
|31
|1
|Kosciusko
|30
|1
|Marshall
|28
|1
|Wabash
|28
|1
|Fulton
|26
|0
|Fayette
|26
|4
|Jefferson
|26
|0
|LaGrange
|24
|2
|Owen
|22
|1
|Pulaski
|21
|0
|Steuben
|21
|1
|Knox
|20
|0
|Clay
|19
|1
|Dubois
|18
|0
|Carroll
|18
|1
|Tipton
|18
|1
|DeKalb
|16
|1
|Whitley
|16
|1
|Crawford
|16
|0
|Brown
|15
|1
|Switzerland
|15
|0
|Starke
|15
|1
|Randolph
|15
|2
|Sullivan
|13
|0
|Jay
|12
|0
|Parke
|12
|0
|Warren
|11
|1
|Fountain
|10
|2
|Perry
|10
|0
|Posey
|9
|0
|Huntington
|9
|2
|Vermillion
|7
|0
|Adams
|7
|1
|Martin
|7
|0
|Benton
|7
|0
|Blackford
|7
|1
|Union
|6
|0
|Gibson
|6
|0
|Wells
|5
|0
|Spencer
|5
|0
|Ohio
|4
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|33449
|1457
|Lake
|3192
|123
|DuPage
|2736
|139
|Will
|2254
|145
|Kane
|1308
|41
|McHenry
|552
|31
|St. Clair
|434
|25
|Winnebago
|365
|10
|Rock Island
|342
|9
|Unassigned
|335
|0
|Madison
|318
|18
|Kankakee
|313
|24
|Kendall
|235
|5
|Sangamon
|159
|8
|Randolph
|126
|1
|Champaign
|114
|6
|Ogle
|110
|1
|Macon
|103
|11
|McLean
|94
|3
|Clinton
|90
|1
|DeKalb
|82
|1
|Boone
|81
|9
|Jefferson
|81
|9
|Peoria
|78
|2
|Whiteside
|76
|5
|Jackson
|75
|7
|Monroe
|67
|10
|Warren
|53
|0
|LaSalle
|49
|1
|Jasper
|44
|3
|Adams
|40
|0
|Tazewell
|38
|3
|Henry
|38
|0
|Knox
|36
|0
|Grundy
|30
|0
|Macoupin
|30
|0
|Marion
|28
|0
|Christian
|28
|4
|Williamson
|28
|0
|Cass
|27
|0
|Montgomery
|24
|1
|Coles
|22
|1
|Lee
|22
|0
|Stephenson
|22
|0
|Morgan
|21
|1
|Iroquois
|20
|0
|Livingston
|20
|1
|Pulaski
|17
|0
|Vermilion
|16
|0
|Fayette
|16
|2
|Douglas
|14
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|McDonough
|12
|0
|Woodford
|12
|1
|Jersey
|12
|1
|Bureau
|11
|0
|Jo Daviess
|11
|0
|Crawford
|10
|0
|Mason
|10
|0
|Shelby
|10
|0
|Carroll
|9
|2
|Franklin
|8
|0
|Washington
|8
|0
|Union
|8
|0
|Ford
|8
|1
|Menard
|7
|0
|Piatt
|7
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Mercer
|7
|0
|Effingham
|5
|1
|Moultrie
|5
|0
|Hancock
|5
|0
|Clark
|5
|0
|Bond
|5
|1
|Johnson
|4
|0
|Massac
|4
|0
|Henderson
|4
|0
|Marshall
|4
|0
|Saline
|3
|0
|Cumberland
|3
|0
|Greene
|3
|0
|Alexander
|3
|0
|Lawrence
|3
|0
|Fulton
|3
|0
|Richland
|3
|0
|White
|2
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|De Witt
|2
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Wabash
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Schuyler
|1
|0
|Stark
|1
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0